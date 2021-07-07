Equipmentdown-arrow
Barko Hydraulics Hires Rupar as New President

Wed July 07, 2021 - Midwest Edition #14
Barko Hydraulics


Justin Rupar
Justin Rupar

Barko Hydraulics welcomes Justin Rupar as president. Rupar assumed his new role effective June 15, 2021, bringing more than 27 years of equipment industry expertise in manufacturing, dealer development, sales and marketing.

"I'm very excited to join Barko, and I'm looking forward to getting to know our dealers and customers better." said Rupar. "The Barko team and I are excited to continue working to improve our product and services offerings and to add exceptional value to both our dealer partners' and our retail customers' operations."

Before joining Barko, Justin held leadership positions with Yamaha Motor Corporation, YANMAR America and ASV Holdings, overseeing global commercial, distribution and after-sales support activities.

As president, Rupar will provide leadership to position Barko at the forefront of the forestry equipment market. He will be responsible for driving positive results for the business and developing a strategic plan that advances our mission and promotes long-term growth.

For more information, visit Barko.com.

