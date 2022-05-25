T-Mobile announced on May 9 that Battle Motors has selected the Un-carrier as the preferred provider of IoT connectivity and management for thousands of new Battle Motors battery electric trucks rolling off the Ohio-based production line.

T-Mobile announced on May 9 that Battle Motors has selected the Un-carrier as the preferred provider of IoT connectivity and management for thousands of new Battle Motors battery electric trucks rolling off the Ohio-based production line. These trucks are getting smarter, due to Battle Motors' all new factory installed RevolutionOS EV software, according to the company.

Like consumer automotive, the commercial truck industry is moving swiftly to embrace EV technology. RevolutionOS, powered by T-Mobile's nationwide network, delivers actionable data and information to drivers and fleet managers that they can use to enhance efficiency, safety and security, according to T-Mobile.

As part of this long-term agreement, T-Mobile for Business will deliver 4G LTE connectivity to Battle Motors trucks for near real-time sharing of battery range and usage information; historic and near real-time location and trip data; timely preventative maintenance warnings; over-the-air software and firmware updates; and the truck's full bill of materials, such as VIN-specific information, parts and manuals.

Every new Battle Motors class seven and class eight heavy-duty EV truck — like those that haul garbage, dirt and freight — will come with a factory installed, ruggedized digital instrument cluster that runs RevolutionOS. The power and reliability of T-Mobile's nationwide network, Battle Motors' RevolutionOS, will let customers view and update critical information directly from the truck, or remotely from a desktop computer or mobile device, just by scanning a QR code.

Additionally, T-Mobile Control Center will give Battle Motors the ability to view and manage the connectivity of their trucks. Battle Motors can easily accelerate deployment of their growing line of trucks with the automation and provisioning capabilities of T-Mobile's IoT platform. Battle Motors will have near real-time visibility to all its commercial trucks with the ability to monitor network conditions and device behavior with T-Mobile Control Center.

In the near future, Battle Motors expects to leverage the Un-carrier's 5G network to meet industrial-sized challenges for years to come as their trucks' capabilities advance and the demands on connectivity increase. T-Mobile is poised to push IoT to its full potential and catapult adoption — paving the way for new electric vehicle applications that rely on low-latency, high-speed data, and real-time location and proximity-based services.

"Our primary focus has been on driving technology and innovation that gives our customers value and peace-of-mind when it comes to maintenance, efficiency, safety and compliance," said Battle Motors CSO Paul Marsolan. "Together with T-Mobile, we're able to merge analytics and operations to put rich, real-time decision-making data to work for our customers."

"While we continue to grow our business market share, it energizes us to work with forward thinking companies that demonstrate leadership in areas like sustainable commercial transportation," said Callie Field, president, T-Mobile Business Group. "Reliable connectivity, management and support is central to Battle Motors' mission, and we're honored that they entrusted their trucks and their customers to T-Mobile for Business."

