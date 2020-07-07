Bayou Chene Project Contractor Wins National Engineering Award

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Bayou Chene Project Contractor Wins National Engineering Award

Tue July 07, 2020 - Southeast Edition
StMaryNow.com


Sealevel Construction of Thibodaux will receive a National Excellence in Construction award for its work on the Falgout Canal Flood Control Structure near Dularge. (Sealevel Construction photo)
Sealevel Construction of Thibodaux will receive a National Excellence in Construction award for its work on the Falgout Canal Flood Control Structure near Dularge. (Sealevel Construction photo)

Sealevel Construction of Thibodaux, La., the company that has been awarded two major contracts for the state's Bayou Chene Flood Control Project, has now earned a National Excellence in Construction (EIC) award for its Falgout Canal Flood Control Structure in Dularge.

The company will be recognized at the EIC awards program Aug. 18 in Nashville, Tenn.

"This award is a huge honor," said Sealevel President Richard Roth. "We are extremely proud of our team's accomplishment."

The Falgout Canal Flood Control Structure is the last major floodgate to complete the southern portion of Louisiana's Morganza to the Gulf Hurricane Protection System, a 98-mi. alignment composed of levees, locks and floodgates designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect south Louisiana from flooding.

Funded by Terrebonne Parish, Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District and the state of Louisiana, this $35 million flood control structure provides approximately 1,025 linear ft. of flood protection for the Parish.

The floodgate is named in memory of Jimmy Dagate, who served as the first attorney of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District. He died at age 60 in 2015.

The structure was first used in July 2019 in preparation for Hurricane Barry, and it prevented approximately 7 ft. of storm surge from devastating the Dularge community, according to the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District.

The project's scope of work included wick drains, earthen levees, rip rap placement, sheet piles, pipe piles, an underwater landing truss and an automated barge gate.

The EIC awards program, hosted by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), is the construction industry's leading competition that honors general and specialty contractors for innovative and high-quality building projects. The winning enterprises, selected from entries across the nation, were judged on complexity, attractiveness, unique challenges overcame, completion time, workmanship, innovation, safety and cost.

The Eagle Award honors all construction team members, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer.

"The craftsmanship of Sealevel Construction and their hardworking employees continues to raise the bar when it comes to how we define excellence in construction," said 2020 ABC National Chair Tim Keating, owner and president of R.C. Stevens Construction Co., in Winter Garden, Fla. "It's an honor to recognize these award winners for their respective commitments to build safely, on time and on budget, as well as contribute to the communities in which they work."

Sealevel has the contracts for Phases I and II of the Bayou Chene project, designed to prevent back-flooding from the Atchafalaya River during high water. The phases consist of a flood gate and a barge, which is to be constructed in Amelia and which will be swung into place in the gate to block flooding.

Sealevel Construction is a locally owned heavy civil construction company founded in Thibodaux in 1997. The company has 180 employees for the industrial, municipal and oil and gas markets in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and beyond.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Associated Builders and Contractors Awards Flooding Louisiana Sealevel Construction U.S. Army Corps of Engineers