BCA Awards $7,500 in Scholarships to Local Students

Darren Kuhlis

Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana (BCA) announced the winners of the 2020 Presidential Merit Scholarship and Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarship. These programs were created to recognize significant accomplishments and reward worthy students in furthering their education in construction-related college degree programs. The recipients of the two $2,500 Presidential Merit Scholarships are Darryn Kuhl and Conner Lundquist. The $2,500 Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Timothy Hearld.

Kuhlis, a 2020 graduate of Huntington High School, will begin work towards a degree in Construction Management at Ball State this fall. He dedicated his high school years to learning more about the construction field. He then completed the BCA Construction Career Academy in March, and hopes to use some of the relationships he made there to help find internship opportunities. He has a great love for construction and the trades and looks forward to learning more about them at Ball State.

Lundquist will be entering his senior year at Purdue Fort Wayne in the Construction Engineering Technology program. He currently is employed by Weigand Construction as a project engineer intern. His plans after graduation are to transition into the master's degree program at Purdue, while still working full-time as a project engineer. His dream is to be a director of project management or similar position, overseeing successful projects and changing the surrounding community for the better.

Hearld plans to start his final year at Purdue University this fall in the Construction Management program. He is the nephew of Doug Hearld of Shambaugh & Son. Upon graduation he hopes to find work with a mid-sized commercial contractor as a project engineer. Within 10 years he hopes to attain his MBA and start a path to becoming a company executive.

BCA is a professional trade association established in 1917. BCA members are commercial contractors as well as companies that supply materials and professional services to them. As an association, BCA promotes strong ethics, quality workmanship, keeps current on industry issues and represents its members' concerns on civic issues.

For more information, visit bcafortwayne.org.