Bell Trucks America names Ridgeline Equipment as Northeast dealer, offering Bell ADTs known for fuel efficiency and reliability. Ridgeline provides full support, parts, service, and rentals for industries like construction and aggregates, aligning with Bell's reputation for building durable off-road trucks.

Ridgeline Equipment Sales & Rentals photo Bell Trucks America (BTA) announced the appointment of Ridgeline Equipment Sales & Rentals as an authorized Bell articulated dump truck (ADT) dealer.

Bell Trucks America (BTA) announced the appointment of Ridgeline Equipment Sales & Rentals as an authorized Bell articulated dump truck (ADT) dealer serving the Northeast United States, including West Virginia regions.

With this partnership, Ridgeline Equipment will offer Bell's full line of articulated dump trucks — known for their fuel efficiency, reliability and advanced telematics — along with parts, service and rental support.

Established with a focus on customer service and field-ready fleet support, Ridgeline Equipment Sales & Rentals brings years of hands-on experience in the heavy equipment market. Its team supports a wide range of industries including construction, aggregates, utilities and site development.

"We're proud to join the Bell Trucks dealer network," said Jack Waggett, owner of Ridgeline Equipment. "Bell's reputation for building durable, high-tech off-road trucks aligns perfectly with the needs of our customers. We're excited to bring this outstanding product line to contractors and fleet operators throughout the region."

Bell ADTs are engineered for performance in demanding off-road environments. Featuring high power-to-weight ratios, onboard diagnostics and Bell's standard Fleetm@tic telematics, the trucks offer efficient, connected solutions for today's contractors, according to the company.

In addition to new and used equipment sales, Ridgeline Equipment offers flexible rental options, fast parts delivery and trained technicians to minimize downtime for customers, the company said, adding that its commitment to responsive service and deep product knowledge makes Ridgeline an asset to Bell's growing North American dealer network.

For more information, visit ridgelineequipmentsalesandrentals.com.

Today's top stories