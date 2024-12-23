Construction has begun on a $67.1 million hospital in Riverton, Wyo., aiming to provide essential medical services to over 22,000 residents. The two-story facility will house inpatient beds, surgical suites, an emergency department, and more. Completion is scheduled for late 2026, with an estimated staff of 140.

Photo courtesy of Riverton Medical District A rendering of the hospital exterior under construction in Riverton, Wyo.

The Riverton Medical District announced that construction began on Dec. 12, 2024, on a locally owned and governed $67.1 million hospital in Riverton, Wyo.

BHI, which is headquartered in Vernal, Utah, and has an office in Rock Springs, Wyo., is the general contractor.

The new hospital is being created to focus on having essential medical services close to home for more than 22,000 residents in the Riverton region.

"This hospital represents our community's resilience and determination to bring back local health care," said Corte McGuffey, chair of the Riverton Medical District board of directors. "It's been both a marathon and a sprint, and achieving this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our neighbors and supporters."

Photo courtesy of Riverton Medical District

The new two-story, 71,000-sq.-ft. hospital will be in Riverton's Eastern Shoshone Business Park. The hospital and clinic will provide a wide range of health-care services to serve local needs, including:

13 inpatient beds, including labor and delivery and intensive care services

Two surgical suites

Emergency department featuring a trauma bay and helicopter pad

Radiology, laboratory and pharmacy services

An outpatient clinic for primary and specialty care

Once fully operational, it will offer high-quality primary, acute, emergency and specialty care services such as trauma, orthopedics and 24/7 surgery availability. The new, combined hospital and clinic are scheduled for completion in late 2026 and will employ an estimated staff of 140. An additional 90 jobs will be created during construction.

Funding for the project includes:

$37.1 million Community Facilities loan from USDA Rural Development.

$1 million Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care Grant from USDA Rural Development.

$15 million in federal grant funding facilitated by the state of Wyoming

Additional support and contributions from the city of Riverton, Fremont County, the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, USDA and private donors, totaling more than $14 million.

Riverton Medical District has an affiliation in place with Montana-based Billings Clinic, providing access to resources and expertise while maintaining local ownership and governance. For the past several years, Billings Clinic has supported the hospital's planning and development efforts based on the long history of experience they have working with hospitals across Montana and northern Wyoming.

"This hospital is more than a construction project — it's a symbol of the power of community-driven progress," VHI Vice President Brandon Wilkins said. "Our team is honored to partner with Riverton Medical District to bring vital health-care access to this region. We understand the unique challenges of building in rural communities, and we're committed to delivering a facility that will serve Riverton's residents for generations to come."

A groundbreaking ceremony for the hospital is scheduled for spring 2025.

