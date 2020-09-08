Len Rodriguez

bidadoo is expanding its sales team to meet the surge of online remarketing demand and activity. Spreading deeper into new regions and markets, bidadoo announced the contributions and appointments of several key people in strategic sales channels.

Key in driving customer success with bidadoo are Len Rodriguez and Brent Birdsong. Both recently joined bidadoo and have played a significant role in bidadoo's team and market growth this year, according to the company.

Serving the Chicago area, Rodriguez is area sales manager. He is expanding opportunities for bidadoo in the rental and construction segments.

An equipment and rental industry veteran, Rodriguez brings a wealth of experience gained at several companies — including Generac Mobile Products North America, where he held the position of national rental account manager; along with United Rentals, where he served as national accounts manager.

"I look forward to the opportunity to work with a growing concern that has great upside potential for the company and me personally. bidadoo is an environment where every individuals contribution is valued," Rodriguez said.

"I have had the pleasure to work with Len on several multi million projects. I say without a doubt that I have never worked with someone that is extremely dedicated to ensuring that he met and exceeded our expectations on every project," said Dan Stegvilas, corporate manager of procurement, BMWC Constructors Inc.

Brent Birdsong

Working out of Houston, Birdsong is strategic accounts manager, logistics. He is expanding opportunities for bidadoo in the transportation and fleet management segments.

A transportation industry veteran, Birdsong brings decades of logistics experience gained at Equify Auctions, JB Hunt Transport Services, Werner Enterprises and Schneider National to bidadoo.

"What really impressed me with bidadoo was the company culture and the trust with everyone here. bidadoo is on the leading edge and changing the way sellers look at selling assets," Birdsong said.

"Customer service is paramount in our industry and Brent proves this time and time again. Great to work with and provides smooth transactions. I would highly recommend him to others," said Scott Kring, SRS Distribution.

"We are very excited to have these talented individuals joining our team. We continue to build our team of experts to serve our customers and provide unsurpassed value in the remarketing space."

For more information about bidadoo, call 877/bidadoo or visit www.bidadoo.com.