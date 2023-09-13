List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Bidders Find Variety at Wausau Auctioneers' Fall Sale

    Wed September 13, 2023 - Midwest Edition #19
    CEG


    Wausau Auctioneers held its annual fall auction onsite at its facility at 4510 County Road L in Merril, Wis., and online on Sept. 8, 2023.

    Customers had plenty of equipment to bid on, including wheel loaders, dozers excavators, skid steers, paving equipment, attachments and more. Brands available for bid included John Deere, Caterpillar, Case, Kobelco, Liebherr, Hitachi, JCB and more.

    For more information, visit wausauauctioneers.com. CEG

    Carlos Sanchez (L) and son, Charlie, of LC Builders spotted this Case 590 Super M loader backhoe on the auction lot. (CEG photo)
    Mike Witzeling (L), manager of Swiderski Equipment’s Antioch, Wis., location, and Sly Krautkramer, COO of Swiderski Equipment. (CEG photo)
    Wayne Wales of Wales Excavating was interested in this John Deere 650G dozer. (CEG photo)
    The excavator lineup included Kobelco, Liebherr, Hitachi, John Deere and more. (CEG photo)
    There were many wheel loaders looking for new homes at Wausau’s annual fall auction. (CEG photo)
    Jeremy Driscoll of Driscoll Farms was looking over this Volvo L50C wheel loader to add to his fleet. (CEG photo)
    Mark Vingel (L) and Larry DuBore were checking out the engine of this New Holland L220 skid steer. (CEG photo)
    Brian Morgan of Wausau Auctioneers calls the bids for this pickup truck. (CEG photo)
    Carl Theorin, co-founder of Wausau Auctioneers, goes over terms and conditions of the auction. (CEG photo)




