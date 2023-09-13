Wausau Auctioneers held its annual fall auction onsite at its facility at 4510 County Road L in Merril, Wis., and online on Sept. 8, 2023.

Customers had plenty of equipment to bid on, including wheel loaders, dozers excavators, skid steers, paving equipment, attachments and more. Brands available for bid included John Deere, Caterpillar, Case, Kobelco, Liebherr, Hitachi, JCB and more.

For more information, visit wausauauctioneers.com. CEG

