Tue March 23, 2021 - West Edition #7
After five years of searching, acquiring, designing and building, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. has announced the grand opening of its new Gulf Coast facility with a 130,000-sq.-ft. shop set on 25 acres in Houston, Texas.
Located at 8300 McHard Rd., this crane maintenance facility boasts features including:
For more than 100 years, Bigge has been committed to providing customers with exceptional value and the highest quality crane service by investing in its people, the Perfect Fleet, maintenance facilities and implementing innovative technology, according to the company. These investments sustain Bigge's time-honored tradition.
"You can't maintain the Perfect Fleet without the perfect facility," said Bigge Crane President and CEO Weston Settlemier. "For 105 years, Bigge has continually reinvested into the business, and our latest investment into this Gulf Coast crane facility is yet another example of our commitment to providing the best service level in the industry."
This facility will help Bigge continue to attract industry talent to maintain its fleet and support its customers.
Customers can request a private tour of the new facility through the contact form on the company's website. For more information, visit www.bigge.com.
