Alta Equipment announced that Bill Evans has been promoted to regional director of product support of CE New York.

Evans came to Alta through the December 2020 Vantage acquisition. During his tenure at Vantage and previously LB Smith, Evans excelled in numerous product support roles (PSR, service manager, customer support manager), according to Alta General Manager Ryan Curtis.

Since 2022, Evans has been the director of service for CE New York. In that time, he applied his customer- and employee-centric enthusiasm to help the New York product support team achieve their goals in 2022.

With his focus on Alta's Guiding Principles and "One Team" approach, New York has seen its tech count grow by 38 percent since acquisition, Curtis said.

In his new role, Evans will be responsible for the entire New York CE product support business.

For more information, visit altaequipment.com.

