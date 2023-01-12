List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Bill Evans Promoted to Alta's Regional Director of Product Support of CE New York

Thu January 12, 2023 - Northeast Edition
Alta Equipment


Bill Evans
Bill Evans

Alta Equipment announced that Bill Evans has been promoted to regional director of product support of CE New York.

Evans came to Alta through the December 2020 Vantage acquisition. During his tenure at Vantage and previously LB Smith, Evans excelled in numerous product support roles (PSR, service manager, customer support manager), according to Alta General Manager Ryan Curtis.

Since 2022, Evans has been the director of service for CE New York. In that time, he applied his customer- and employee-centric enthusiasm to help the New York product support team achieve their goals in 2022.

With his focus on Alta's Guiding Principles and "One Team" approach, New York has seen its tech count grow by 38 percent since acquisition, Curtis said.

In his new role, Evans will be responsible for the entire New York CE product support business.

For more information, visit altaequipment.com.




Today's top stories

Robotics: Automating the Job Site

PLC Delivers Dallas Highway Project

Ten Notable Projects Will Have a Major Impact On Washington, D.C.'s Cityscape

Volvo CE Introduces Collision Mitigation System for Jobsite Safety

Case Groundbreaker Roadshow Takes Second Tour Through U.S. to Celebrate the Launch of Minotaur DL550 Compact Dozer Loader

Five Equipment Manufacturing Trends to Watch in 2023

TVA to Turn Coal Plant Near Clarksville, Tenn., Into Natural Gas Facility

Renovations to UL-Lafayette's Football Stadium to Begin After 2023 Season



 

Read more about...

Alta Equipment Company Business News Employee News New York






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA