The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC) and AGC Construction Education Foundation (AGC CEF) announced a partnership with Bluebeam Inc. that features a strong focus on training, education and workforce development. Bluebeam and AGC have committed to work together to provide a year-long program of learning opportunities in 2021, including customized online Bluebeam Academy sessions for AGC members, a webinar series focused on important industry trends and $10,000 in scholarships for skilled training or union apprenticeships.

"This partnership is such a benefit to our members and our industry," said Erin Volk, vice president of workforce and community development of AGC and executive director of AGC Construction Education Foundation. "Bluebeam's generous investment in CEF will allow us to enhance our already robust training and education offerings by providing custom Bluebeam Academies at no cost to AGC members and dedicating scholarship funds to support the next generation of skilled workforce."

The AGC CEF is a 501(c)3 that provides opportunities to grow and strengthen California's construction industry. Bluebeam develops innovative technology solutions that set the standard for project efficiency and collaboration for AGC professionals worldwide.

"We here at Bluebeam are excited to partner with AGC-CA to deliver on our shared vision of improving the way we build together," said Bluebeam President and Chief Customer Officer Jim Atkinson. "We're especially looking forward to working directly with the AGC-CA to develop an entire series of trainings, webinars and learning opportunities for members that specifically address the challenges they face every day. Working together, our two organizations can make a real difference in the way our industry builds."

About the Associated General Contractors of California Construction Education Foundation

The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC) Construction Education foundation is dedicated to inspiring, developing and equipping California's current and future construction workforce. Through innovative workforce development programs funded by donations, the foundation provides AGC members access to resources, support and training needed to attract and to develop and retain California's construction workforce.

For more information, visit https://www.agc-ca.org/construction-education-foundation.html.

About Bluebeam

Bluebeam's solutions advance the way technical professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in 2002 in Pasadena, Calif., Bluebeam has grown to include additional offices in California, Texas, Illinois, New Hampshire, Germany, England, Denmark, Sweden and Australia. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group.

For more information, visit bluebeam.com.

