Bob Begley

JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, announced that Bob Begley has joined the company as director of product management for scissor, vertical and low-level access lifts.

In this role, Begley is responsible for the company's multi-generational product plan, as well as driving the direction and implementation of its go-to-market strategies.

"Within the last few years, JLG has taken big leaps in the evolution of its aerial lift portfolio, incorporating exciting new design changes and introducing new specialty models, including all-electric, lightweight and indoor-only options," said Begley. "Many of these progressive design changes were customer-driven and focused on productivity. And, that work continues today."

Begley said that, stepping into this role, he and his team will continue to work with customers to gather feedback, as well as observe first-hand how JLG machines are being used on job sites. These inputs help us identify application challenges that will fuel future customer-inspired innovations.

"We take this approach seriously," he said. "By closely working with customers throughout the product development cycle, we ensure that the JLG brand is developing and delivering advancements across our product lines that drive tangible value on job sites."

Begley noted that his team also is focused on highlighting product enhancements across all three of the product lines he is responsible for to provide users with a similar experience, regardless of what machine they are using. This will continue to improve the overall customer experience with JLG equipment.

He added that the ongoing evolution of equipment through innovative, integrated technologies, will continue to drive productivity and safety improvements on JLG scissor lift, vertical lift and low-level access lifts.

Prior to joining JLG, Begley held various product management roles with Blaw-Knox Construction Equipment Corporation, Volvo Construction Equipment and Ingersoll-Rand.

Together with his director of product management peers, Ara Eckel, Daliborka (Dali) Ribeiro and Nate Hoover, Begley will focus on fulfilling the company's mission to elevate access across three pillars: Safety, Productivity and Technology.

For more information, visit JLG.com.

Today's top stories