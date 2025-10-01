Bobcat introduces new E17 and E20 compact excavators. Enhanced performance, operator comfort and versatility. Features include load sensing pump, zero-tail-swing design, retractable undercarriage, joystick controls and long-arm options. Available in the United States and Canada. Visit bobcat.com for more info.

Bobcat photo Bobcat E17 compact excavator

Bobcat Company is expanding its compact excavator lineup with the introduction of the new E17 and next-generation model of the E20 compact excavator. Both products will be available at United States and Canadian dealerships in November 2025.

"We know our customers need machines that can deliver big results in tight spaces," said Michael Wetzel, director product management of Bobcat Company. "The new E17 and E20 excavators are purpose-built for that challenge. They're mini workhorses that give operators the power and lift capacity they need to tackle demanding jobs."

According to Bobcat, both models offer key features that improve performance, productivity and operator comfort without compromising power or value, including:

• load sensing pump and a closed-center hydraulic system for smooth, responsive control and precise positioning;

• fingertip controls for reduced operator fatigue;

• hassle-free transport with improved lift-point locations, convenient tie-down points and an automatic slew brake;

• durability with reinforced covers, top light protection, under-boom lighting, wider clearance between the upper structure and tracks, improved cylinder fittings and long-life tracks; and

• attachment versatility.

E17 Compact Excavator

The new E17 is engineered to empower operators of all skill levels, providing performance and premium features at an affordable base price, according to Bobcat. Its in-track swing frame and zero-tail-swing design allow for unrestricted rotation, enhancing maneuverability while working close to objects, against a wall or when repositioning where space is limited.

Operators can easily adjust the machine's footprint by hydraulically retracting the undercarriage from its full 53.5-in. stance down to just 38.6 in., making it easy to maneuver through narrow entryways and confined spaces.

For added flexibility, the dozer blade can be manually folded to match the compact width, ensuring seamless access and transport in tight environments. The E17's compact footprint ensures simple, efficient transport with convenient tie-down points and an automatic slew brake.

With impressive multi-functioning capabilities, precise controllability and a rated lift capacity of 807 lbs., the E17 is a smart choice for landscaping, residential construction, rental fleets and more.

Other key features include:

• joystick with fingertip controls for quick and precise boom swing and auxiliary movement control;

• improved operator comfort with a spacious flat floor and wider steps for easier entry and exit;

• bright, far-reaching LED lighting for low light environments;

• standard pin-on attachment system with optional mechanical pin grabber coupler and clamp; and

• standard canopy configuration.

Next-Generation E20 Compact Excavator

The next-generation E20 compact excavator proves that big performance can come in small packages. With a 1,098-lb. rated lift capacity, delivering 24 percent more arm digging force and 26 percent more lifting capacity over the blade than the previous model, the E20 is built to tackle demanding jobs with ease, according to Bobcat.

Like the E17, the E20 features a zero tail-swing design, in-track swing frame and retractable undercarriage for enhanced maneuverability. Operator-focused upgrades including smooth, responsive controls keep comfort and productivity at the forefront. The optional enclosed cab with heat takes operator comfort to the next level with standard features like a Bluetooth radio, auto idle, auto shift, 3D grab handles and reduced noise levels.

Other key features include:

• a closed-center hydraulic system with a new load-sensing pump and larger boom and blade cylinders to boost digging performance and lift capacity;

• standard-equipped long arm increases maximum reach, digging depth and additional dump height;

• standard-equipped long blade for improved grading and backfilling;

• joystick with fingertip controls for precise boom swing and auxiliary movement control; and

• auto idle, auto shift and 3D grab handles (standard with enclosed cab option).

"Ultimately, our goal is to help operators succeed on every job," said Wetzel. "The E17 and E20 give them the power to work faster, the precision to work smarter and the agility to work where other machines can't. These are not just new excavators; they are versatile solutions that help our customers work more efficiently and more profitably."

For more information, visit bobcat.com.

