Bobcat Introduces Next-Generation R-Series Compact Loaders With a Revolutionary Redesign

Tue March 10, 2020 - National Edition
Bobcat



Bobcat Company is entering compact equipment industry more than 60 years ago with the world's first compact loader. Now they've completed the largest redesign of a core product in company history with the launch of the all-new, next-generation R-Series compact loaders.

The first R-Series loaders to launch will include the Bobcat T76 compact track loader and the S76 skid-steer loader. Additional R-Series loaders from Bobcat will be introduced at a later date.

Designed to tackle both everyday work and the toughest challenges, the new R-Series loaders have been redesigned inside and outside to be the most powerful, durable loaders built by Bobcat. With a total focus on quality, the R-Series loaders offer uncompromising reliability and durability, enhanced performance, and an unmatched operator experience.

Increased Lift Capabilities

R-Series loaders not only look tougher, they are tougher. R-Series loaders are equipped with redesigned lift arms for increased lifting capability. New lift arms feature cast steel sections that provide greater strength while enabling a slimmer-profile arm that also enhances visibility.

Redesigned Cooling System

As operators trust compact equipment to run longer and do bigger, more difficult jobs, better cooling is essential. R-Series loaders have a redesigned cooling system for optimal operation and maximum uptime. These improvements have significantly reduced operating temperatures of key components, providing increased reliability and durability. In addition, the fan size has been increased by approximately 50 percent, which achieves more cooling at a slower rotation.

Optional clear-side enclosure

With their leading all-around visibility, comfortable controls, numerous options and roomy environment, R-Series loaders bring more comfort to challenging jobs. The optional clear-side enclosure and mesh-free windows allows operators to easily see the sides of the machine and maneuver more confidently. Plus, R-Series loaders come standard with LED lights for far-reaching visibility in low-light situations. Operators can also upgrade to optional premium LED lights which wrap around the cab's upper corners to illuminate more of the jobsite. An optional back-up camera also gives an optimal view of the jobsite.

One-Piece Sealed and Pressurized Cab

The new cab design is a one-piece, sealed and pressurized design for a new level of comfort and improved service access. The design repels dust and dirt in the cab, helps isolate engine and hydraulic noise, and enhances the efficiency of optional heating and air conditioning. When it's time for maintenance or repairs, the entire R-series cab rotates out of the way to provide improved service access – with hardware on the cab exterior for easy removal.

Inline Engine Design and Durable Direct-Drive System

The new loaders feature an inline engine design and a durable direct-drive system that offer high performance in a compact machine profile. The new engine and system deliver the durability and characteristics necessary to accommodate new levels of performance required on today's jobsites.

The 5-Link torsion suspension undercarriage dramatically reduces stress and vibration from the undercarriage, making operation more comfortable.



