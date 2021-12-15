Our Main Office
Wed December 15, 2021 - National Edition
Bobcat Company is expanding its proprietary Features on Demand digital platform to include all 60 Platform R-Series compact track loaders and skid steer loaders.
First launched in August 2020 on the T76 and S76 R-Series Loaders, Features On Demand is a wholly customizable technology that allows owners to enable additional machine features after purchase.
"We are pleased to expand this game-changing solution to additional models in our R-Series lineup," said Joel Honeyman, vice president, Global Innovation, Doosan Bobcat North America. "Features On Demand gives owners increased customization and machine compatibility, while adding more productivity to their fleet without the need to purchase new equipment."
Features On Demand allows customers to have certain features enabled by their local Bobcat dealer at the time of machine purchase. Customers can demo the fully equipped loaders, then pick the features they want to keep.
If customers discover a need for additional features after purchasing and using the machine, they have the flexibility to add them to their existing Bobcat R-Series compact loader quickly and easily within four years of the initial purchase as their equipment needs change.
With Features On Demand, customers can truly customize their machine and have features enabled that help complete specific tasks. This currently includes the following feature options on machines equipped with the optional Features On Demand performance package:
In addition, a new slimmed-down Features On Demand Package is now an available option to order exclusively on 60 platform R-Series loaders. At a reduced cost, the new package offers select key features, including: Two-Speed travel, dual-direction bucket positioning and automatic ride control.
Features On Demand is currently available on the following R-Series compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders:
Additional Features On Demand options will become available in 2022 and beyond.
