Features On Demand allows customers to have certain features enabled by their local Bobcat dealer at the time of machine purchase. Customers can demo the fully equipped loaders, then pick the features they want to keep.

Bobcat Company is expanding its proprietary Features on Demand digital platform to include all 60 Platform R-Series compact track loaders and skid steer loaders.

First launched in August 2020 on the T76 and S76 R-Series Loaders, Features On Demand is a wholly customizable technology that allows owners to enable additional machine features after purchase.

"We are pleased to expand this game-changing solution to additional models in our R-Series lineup," said Joel Honeyman, vice president, Global Innovation, Doosan Bobcat North America. "Features On Demand gives owners increased customization and machine compatibility, while adding more productivity to their fleet without the need to purchase new equipment."

How it Works

Features On Demand allows customers to have certain features enabled by their local Bobcat dealer at the time of machine purchase. Customers can demo the fully equipped loaders, then pick the features they want to keep.

If customers discover a need for additional features after purchasing and using the machine, they have the flexibility to add them to their existing Bobcat R-Series compact loader quickly and easily within four years of the initial purchase as their equipment needs change.

Features Focused on You and Your Business

With Features On Demand, customers can truly customize their machine and have features enabled that help complete specific tasks. This currently includes the following feature options on machines equipped with the optional Features On Demand performance package:

Two-Speed travel: Increases the speed of the machine when traveling between job sites.

Increases the speed of the machine when traveling between job sites. High-flow hydraulics: Provides additional hydraulic power to boost production of attachments.

Provides additional hydraulic power to boost production of attachments. Automatic ride control: Reduces material spillage and allows faster travel and increased productivity.

Reduces material spillage and allows faster travel and increased productivity. Dual-direction bucket positioning: Keeps the load at a consistent angle through the lift cycle.

Keeps the load at a consistent angle through the lift cycle. Reversing fan: Reduces maintenance and downtime by purging debris buildup.

Reduces maintenance and downtime by purging debris buildup. Auto-Throttle: Optional feature provides dynamic automated throttle control on machines equipped with Bobcat Selectable Joystick Controls. As an operator commands more travel speed or faster workgroup movement, engine power simultaneously increases. This easily allows an operator to automatically apply engine RPM while operating the machine. In addition, auto-throttle conserves fuel and helps operators perform tasks more quickly.

In addition, a new slimmed-down Features On Demand Package is now an available option to order exclusively on 60 platform R-Series loaders. At a reduced cost, the new package offers select key features, including: Two-Speed travel, dual-direction bucket positioning and automatic ride control.

Available Models

Features On Demand is currently available on the following R-Series compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders:

T76 and S76

T66 and S66

T64 and S64

T62 and S62

Additional Features On Demand options will become available in 2022 and beyond.

For more information, visit www.bobcat.com.

Today's top stories