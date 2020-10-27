Bobcat Introduces 6-Ton R2-Series E60 Compact Excavator

The E60 is the latest release in the new R2-Series lineup of Bobcat compact excavators, which includes the conventional tail-swing, 4-ton E42 and minimal tail-swing, 5-ton E50.

Bobcat Company has enhanced its compact excavator lineup with the introduction of the R2-Series E60 compact excavator.

The R2-Series E60 offers many of the popular benefits of the R-Series compact excavators as well as a long list of enhanced R2-Series features to help customers meet the increasing demands of today's job sites, according to the manufacturer.

Improved Performance and Versatility

New dual flange rollers not only increase lift-over-side performance, they also provide a ride quality that's smoother and more comfortable for operators, according to the manufacturer.

The added features in this design result in an increase in lift-over-side capacity, improved over-the-side digging performance and slewing ability, and offers improved ride quality, bringing greater comfort while moving across job sites.

An optional clamp diverter valve has been added for enhanced hydraulic clamp functionality and improved ability to run other attachments without disconnecting the clamp. Auxiliary hydraulics are easier to reach and attach, due to a new location on the excavator arm. A standard integrated lift eye will give operators a convenient method for handling objects or moving them in and out of the trench.

Redesigned Bobcat Engine

The new R2-Series features a redesigned Bobcat engine that delivers the performance operators need while reducing and simplifying routine maintenance. The new engine improves cold-weather operation and includes a variety of features that make maintenance and service more convenient.

R2-Series excavators have a new fuel filter that's larger, enabling better system protection and longer filter life with more than double the media surface area. It has more holding capacity to capture impurities for longer intervals, greatly extending the life of the fuel filter.

Improved Cooling System

The R2-Series E60 excavator is equipped with a new cooling system with side-by-side heat exchangers. This feature controls engine compartment temperature more efficiently than ever before, improving performance and serviceability while protecting engine component life. Cleanout is easier, too. There is no need to separate coolers to remove debris or wash out the coolers. It also generates less noise to enhance operator comfort.

Optional Touch Display and Rear Camera

With an advanced in-cab display, operators can receive detailed machine information and experience enhanced device connectivity. The 7-in. display panel, with a wide and easy-to-use touch screen, is waterproof and hardened to reduce scratching. Operators can view and toggle through machine performance information to make operation efficient, productive and profitable. The display also supports multiple languages.

The optional rearview camera integrates with the touch display, so there's no need for multiple screens. The camera offers a continuous rear view from the operator's seat, if desired, which provides an additional viewpoint for certain applications. The camera is mounted high and out of the way to prevent contact with obstacles and debris.

Optional Add-On Counterweight

The powerful lift performance of the conventional tail-swing E60 can be further enhanced with an optional counterweight to maximize lift capacity. It also improves over-the-side digging performance and slewing ability, according to the manufacturer.

Optional High-Back Heated Seat

E60 compact excavators set new standards for operator comfort. A higher back and new headrest give operators added support for long hours of operation. The heated seat makes a perfect complement to the automatic temperature control, keeping operators comfortable on frigid days.

Standard LED Lights

Operators can keep their productivity high at night or in dark working conditions with standard LED lights. Bright, efficient and reliable standard LED lights provide customers with far-reaching visibility when the light level is low.

For more information, visit Bobcat.com.