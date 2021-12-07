The TL619 is built with a robust box-welded frame for enhanced rigidity — plus a low-center of gravity for optimal stability. The shielded bottom plate protects vital components, and the engine, cooling system and critical components are well-protected within the center of the chassis, ensuring minimal wear and tear due to jobsite obstacles or harsh terrain, according to the manufacturer.

A go-to favorite for agriculture, construction, landscaping, snow removal and many other applications, the all new TL619 telehandler from Bobcat gives operators the flexibility to accomplish a variety of demanding tasks with precision and performance.

Featuring a redesigned comfort cab, turbo-charged engine and easy-to-access service points, the TL619 combines power and nimbleness to create a lifting, stacking, backfilling and reaching machine matched for the job.

Exceptional Performance

The TL619 has a load capacity of 5,500 lbs. and a lift height of 19 ft. for excellent productivity with every lift cycle. With an optional, add-on counterweight, operators can extend their telehandler's rated capacity throughout the lift cycle to reduce repetitive tasks and complete jobs more quickly.

The advanced Tier IV, turbo-charged engine delivers powerful, high-torque performance, excellent efficiency and achieves emissions compliance without the use of a diesel particulate filter (DPF) or selective catalyst reduction (SCR). Operators also will appreciate the new engine's reliable cold weather starting and a variety of features that make maintenance and service more convenient, according to the manufacturer.

Five operation modes gives operators the versatility needed for a wide variety of applications:

ECO mode allows the operator to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine's full power — working with lower rpm, less noise and lower fuel consumption.

Smooth Drive mode is ideal for maneuvering across job sites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads.

Dynamic Drive mode increases responsiveness of the telehandler's acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks.

Flex Drive mode allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed.

Advanced Attachment Control mode allows for full auxiliary hydraulic performance.

Outstanding Comfort and Operability

The TL619 was designed to incorporate sleek and efficient Bobcat R-Series styling and enhanced visibility. The low-profile boom sits below operator eye level to provide an open view of the surroundings. The redesigned engine basket sits lower for increased line of sight. Front, top and rear window wipers help keep windows free of debris and precipitation.

Multiple mirrors on the operator's left and right provide added visibility when working in confined areas. An optional rear mirror kit, rear view camera kit and boom work light kit also are available.

The redesigned cab builds upon the Bobcat tradition of operator-centered design with high visibility, increased ergonomics, a comfortable suspension seat, efficient HVAC system, and an easy-to-read, automotive-style instrumentation panel that Bobcat equipment operators will find familiar across R-Series machines. Bobcat telehandler cabs are designed and tested to roll-over protection structure (ROPS) and falling object protective structure (FOPS) level II standards.

A single, intuitive joystick controls the travel direction, lift and tilt functions, boom extension, and auxiliary hydraulics. This gives the operator fine adjustment for lifting loads with care. It also allows operators to control several machine functions at the same time and from one control point, enabling more precise control and higher productivity without having to remove their hand from the joystick.

Fingertip control access makes operation smooth and comfortable. On the front side of the joystick, the directional switch for forward, neutral and reverse can be operated with the index finger. The two-speed travel switch, lift-arm float, boom extension, machine function settings and auxiliary hydraulics are located on the rear of the joystick.

Unbeatable Uptime, Serviceability and Versatility

The TL619 is built with a robust box-welded frame for enhanced rigidity — plus a low-center of gravity for optimal stability. The shielded bottom plate protects vital components, and the engine, cooling system and critical components are well-protected within the center of the chassis, ensuring minimal wear and tear due to jobsite obstacles or harsh terrain, according to the manufacturer.

Engine compartment accessibility puts routine maintenance checks, filters and other engine components in easy reach, as well as the oil filter and other service points.

Due to the Bob-Tach mounting system, operators can share select attachments with other Bobcat equipment for even greater versatility. From pallet forks and buckets to grapples and snow pushers, operators can conquer a variety of tasks without the need for specialty attachments.

For more information, visit www.bobcat.com.

Today's top stories