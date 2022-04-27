Both the TL723 at 100 hp and the TL923 at 135 hp come equipped with an advanced Bobcat Tier IV, turbo-charged engine, delivering powerful, high-torque performance and excellent efficiency.

A go-to favorite for agriculture, construction, landscaping, snow removal and many other applications, the all new TL723 and TL923 telehandlers from Bobcat give operators the flexibility to accomplish a variety of demanding tasks with superior precision and performance.

These newest models, in addition to the TL619 launched in 2021, round out the R-Series telehandler lineup.

Featuring redesigned comfort cabs, turbo-charged Tier IV engines and easy-to-access service points, the machines combine power and nimbleness to create a lifting, stacking, backfilling and reaching machine matched for the toughest jobs.

Exceptional Performance, Productivity Built Throughout

The TL923 hydraulic system is designed for faster boom speeds and heavier lifting, providing operators with smoother handling and control when loaded, and faster boom cycle times when empty. The hydraulic lift system provides advanced high-flow technology to optimize lift capabilities while providing high-speed movement.

Due to the TL923's heavy-duty drivetrain, operators will enjoy more durability and confidence on the toughest jobs, according to the manufacturer.

Both the TL723 at 100 hp and the TL923 at 135 hp come equipped with an advanced Bobcat Tier IV, turbo-charged engine, delivering powerful, high-torque performance and excellent efficiency. Operators also will appreciate the new engine's reliable cold weather starting and a variety of features that make maintenance and service more convenient.

The units also are equipped with automatic ride control, which reduces materials pillage and enables operators to travel at faster speeds for increased productivity.

Five operation modes give operators the versatility needed for a wide variety of applications:

ECO mode allows the operator to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine's full power — working with lower rpm, less noise and lower fuel consumption.

allows the operator to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine's full power — working with lower rpm, less noise and lower fuel consumption. Smooth Drive mode is ideal for maneuvering across job sites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads.

is ideal for maneuvering across job sites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads. Dynamic Drive mode increases responsiveness of the telehandler's acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks.

increases responsiveness of the telehandler's acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks. Flex Drive mode allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed.

allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed. Advanced Attachment Control mode allows for full auxiliary hydraulic performance.

Outstanding Comfort, Operability

The TL723 and TL923 were designed to incorporate sleek and efficient Bobcat R-Series styling and enhanced visibility. The low-profile boom sits below operator eye level to provide an open view of the surroundings. The redesigned engine basket sits lower for increased line of sight.

Front, top and rear window wipers help keep windows free of debris and precipitation. Multiple mirrors on the operator's left and right provide added visibility when working in confined areas. An optional rear mirror kit, rear view camera kit and boom work light kit also are available.

The TL723 and TL923 both have a unique wrap-around rear-view window that gives operators a clear view of the side and rear of the machine.

The redesigned cab builds upon the Bobcat tradition of operator-centered design with high visibility, excellent ergonomics, a comfortable suspension seat, efficient HVAC system, and an easy-to-read, instrumentation panel that Bobcat equipment operators will find familiar across R-Series machines, according to the manufacturer.

Bobcat telehandler cabs are designed and tested to Roll-Over Protection Structure (ROPS) and Falling Object Protective Structure (FOPS) level II standards.

A single, intuitive multi-control joystick dictates the travel direction, lift and tilt functions, boom extension and auxiliary hydraulics. It also allows operators to control several machine functions at the same time and from one control point, enabling more precise control and higher productivity without having to remove their hand from the joystick.

Fingertip control access makes operation smooth and comfortable. On the front side of the joystick, the directional switch for forward, neutral and reverse can be operated with the index finger. The two-speed travel switch, lift-arm float, boom extension, machine function settings and auxiliary hydraulics are located on the rear of the joystick.

The TL923 comes specially equipped with a seat-mounted joystick with adjustable armrest, allowing operators to adjust to their preferred position. It also includes a high-comfort, heated air-suspension seat, which also makes a perfect complement to the cab's climate control. The TL723 has a standard air-suspension seat which adjusts to the operator's weight

Unbeatable Uptime, Serviceability, Versatility

Bobcat R-Series telehandlers are built with a robust box-welded frame for enhanced rigidity — plus a low-center of gravity for optimal stability. The shielded bottom plate protects vital components, and the engine, cooling system and critical components are well-protected within the center of the chassis, ensuring minimal wear and tear due to jobsite obstacles or harsh terrain.

Engine compartment accessibility puts routine maintenance checks, filters and other engine components in easy reach, as well as the oil filter and other service points.

Due to the Power Quick-Tach mounting system on the TL723 and TL923, operators can push a button to retract pins and release to quickly secure an attachment, allowing for non-hydraulic attachment changes without ever leaving the cab. From pallet forks and buckets to grapples and snow pushers, operators can conquer a variety of tasks without the need for specialty attachments.

