Bobcat Launches Features On Demand Intelligent Technology

Mon August 31, 2020 - National Edition
Bobcat Company is constantly exploring ways to use new technologies to help its customers accomplish more. Now, the company is launching its newest intelligent, digital solution: Features On Demand.
Features On Demand gives customers the flexibility to enable additional features on their R-Series compact loaders as their needs change. This technology gives them the freedom to customize a machine with the exact features required to get their jobs done.
"Innovation is at the core of our company's legacy, and with Features On Demand we're continuing to show that we're a driving force with our industry-exclusive technology," said Joel Honeyman, vice president, Global Innovation, Doosan Bobcat North America.
"By developing more intelligent, digital solutions like Features On Demand, we can give customers the flexibility to upgrade their R-Series compact loaders with select features they require to get their work done faster. This technology will help customers improve their productivity by being able to easily adapt their machines to meet the needs of the work they're performing."
Features On Demand allows customers to purchase R-Series loaders that have certain features enabled by their local Bobcat dealer at the time of machine purchase. Customers can demo the fully equipped loaders, then pick the features they want to keep. And even years later if, after purchasing and using the machine, customers discover a need for additional features, they have the flexibility to add them to their existing R-Series loader quickly and easily.
With Features On Demand, customers can truly customize their machine and have features enabled that help complete specific tasks. Currently, customers can enable the following features on machines equipped with the optional Features On Demand Performance Package:
Auto-Throttle is an optional feature that provides dynamic automated throttle control on machines equipped with Bobcat Selectable Joystick Controls. As an operator commands more travel speed or faster workgroup movement, engine power simultaneously increases. This feature easily allows an operator to automatically apply engine RPM while operating the machine. In addition, this feature will help conserve fuel and works well for newer operators to perform tasks more quickly, according to the manufacturer.
Features On Demand is currently available on the following R-Series compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders:
*Features On Demand Performance Package for 6X compact loaders will be available later in 2020.
For more information, visit Bobcat.com.