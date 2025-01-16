List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Bobcat Showcases New Backhoe Loader, Essential Construction Equipment, Attachments at World of Concrete 2025

    At World of Concrete 2025, Bobcat debuts the B760 backhoe loader, showcasing its unmatched digging depth and loader lift capacity. The event also highlights a range of compact equipment, attachments, and portable power solutions to enhance productivity at construction sites.

    Thu January 16, 2025 - National Edition
    Bobcat


    The B760 offers the most digging depth in its size class and comes with a standard-equipped extendable arm.
    Photo courtesy of Bobcat
    The B760 offers the most digging depth in its size class and comes with a standard-equipped extendable arm.

    Bobcat Company will showcase a comprehensive range of valuable worksite solutions at World of Concrete 2025. This includes the event debut of the Bobcat B760 backhoe loader, alongside a diverse lineup of compact and mini track loaders, skid-steer loaders, compact excavators, and light compaction and portable power equipment.

    Located at booth C5748 in Central Hall, the Bobcat booth also will feature a wide selection of essential attachments to further enhance productivity and versatility on the most demanding construction and concrete job sites.

    Bobcat B760 Backhoe Loader

    Launched in September 2024, the B760 offers the most digging depth in its size class and comes with a standard-equipped extendable arm. Its performance and versatility extend throughout the machine, with the front-end loader providing a lift capacity of 7,985 lbs. with its standard, general purpose bucket.

    The B760's powerful backhoe and loader breakout forces result in confident digs to conquer the most challenging construction and concrete job site tasks including excavation, site preparation, material handling, trenching and more, according to the manufacturer.

    T86 Compact Track Loader

    The Bobcat T86 compact track loader is a versatile machine for construction and concrete job sites. The T86's three hydraulic flow options — standard, high and super flow — allow operators to increase their productivity by utilizing Bobcat's vast offering of compatible attachments along with the Bob-Tach Attachment System.

    Bobcat's grader attachment also will be on display. This grader excels at high-performance grading with powerful precision and includes fully integrated TopCon laser receivers for on-grade accuracy every time.

    Bobcat Portable Power Lineup

    The exhibit will showcase select portable power equipment from Bobcat. Portable power equipment keeps operators running until the job is finished — no matter the conditions. Engineered for easy serviceability and intuitive operation, Bobcat portable power equipment maximizes productivity with longer runtimes, longer maintenance intervals and longer lifespans.

    Products at the show will include: the PA185V portable air compressor, PG50 portable generator, and PL65 portable light tower.

    Additional Equipment, Solutions On Display

    Bobcat also will have the following equipment and solutions on display at the booth:




    Today's top stories

    Kokosing Works On $101M I-81 Widening Project in Virginia

    VIDEO: Fourth Generation Leads Company Into Second Century

    Case 580EV Electric Backhoe Loader Wins Good Design Award

    VIDEO: Maryland Approves $75M Contract for Consortium to Manage Key Bridge's Rebuild

    Illinois Tollway $534M I-490 Project Continues

    Feds Award $25M Grant to Transform Jersey City's 12th Street Corridor at Holland Tunnel

    Federal Funds Totaling $25.8M Slated to Replace Readsboro Bridge in Southern Vermont

    Landmark Start to 2025 as JCB's Hydrogen Engine Is Approved for Use in Europe



     

    Read more about...

    Backhoe Loaders Bobcat Events World of Concrete World of Concrete 2025