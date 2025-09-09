Bobcat will showcase its latest additions at The Utility Expo 2025, including the MT120 mini track loader and land management package for the T86 compact track loader. Visitors can see a range of equipment and attachments for demanding job sites, highlighting versatility and performance. Demo challenges offer hands-on experience with Bobcat's lineup. Visit bobcat.com for more info.

Bobcat photo The land management package, an exclusive offering for the T86 compact track loader, includes premium features like a rearview camera, reversing fan, advanced 7-in. touch display and a dedicated land management door.

Bobcat Company is set to make an impact at The Utility Expo 2025.

Alongside its trusted lineup, Bobcat will showcase some of its most recent additions — including the MT120 mini track loader and the land management package, exclusive to the T86 compact track loader. Visitors also can explore an expansive product and attachment lineup on display and with hands-on demonstrations showcasing end-to-end solutions for the most demanding job sites.

Booth Highlights

MT120 Mini Track Loader

The MT120 boasts a 1,200-lb. rated operating capacity and an 88.2-in. lift height and reach. At just 36 in. wide, the MT120 excels in tight spaces while its smooth, precise pilot controls and premium ride-on platform ensure operator comfort, according to Bobcat.

With more than 20 compatible attachment categories, operators can use their MT120 for digging, ground preparation, utility installation, breaking up and removing concrete, trenching and much more.

T86 Compact Track Loader Land Management Package

The land management package, an exclusive offering for the T86 compact track loader, includes premium features like a rearview camera, reversing fan, advanced 7-in. touch display and a dedicated land management door. Additional performance features include a Level II FOPS, headlight/taillight and exhaust guards, tubeline covers and polycarbonate rear and side windows.

UV34XL Utility Vehicle

For jobs that require operators to haul more materials, tow heavier loads and transport more people, the Bobcat UV34XL utility vehicle is an ideal solution. The 39.9-hp utility vehicle offers seating for six people and includes a 1,000cc, two-cylinder SOHC engine that delivers power, reliability and durability. The UV34XL will be shown with the limited accessory package and SP9 boxspreader.

Disc Mulcher

The 60 in. disc mulcher is a powerful land-clearing attachment that uses a flywheel design to store kinetic energy, allowing it to cut down trees up to 14 in. in diameter and shred them into mulch. This tool is ideal for a variety of tasks, including utility line and right-of-way maintenance, site preparation and general vegetation management. With its hardened-steel knives and multiple operating techniques, the disc mulcher is a highly effective tool for clearing land, according to Bobcat.

Landplane

The 86 in. landplane is a versatile attachment designed for grading, leveling and preparing surfaces. It can easily break up hard ground, pulverize soil clods and sift out large rocks, whether moving forward or in reverse. This tool also is ideal for peeling sod, aerating soil for seeding and transporting materials around a work site, making it a highly effective and multi-functional land preparation tool, according to Bobcat.

The following equipment, solutions and attachments also will be on display in the booth:

Compact Equipment

• T76 compact track loader

• UW56 Toolcat utility work machine

Portable Power Solutions

• PA425v portable air compressor

• PA185vp portable air compressor

• PG40 portable generator

Light Compaction

• R68P rammer

• Trench roller

Attachments

• 84 in. angle broom

• NB140 nitrogen breaker

• VP12 vibratory plow

• Root Grapple

Test Your Skills With Demo Challenges

Whatever the challenge, Bobcat is ready to meet it. Put your skills to the test and see how the Bobcat lineup empowers you to confidently conquer any job with versatility and power.

MT100 and MT120 Mini Track Loaders: See the different lift heights of our mini track loaders by dumping material over the limbo bars, demonstrating their lift height and agility in tight spaces.

T66 Compact Track Loader: Experience the T66's impressive controllability and precision by using a 74 in. industrial bucket grapple to stack tires in a challenging pyramid or tower.

E20 Compact Excavator: Discover how "big performance comes in small packages" as you maneuver the E20's retractable undercarriage through a gate.

E38 Compact Excavator: Test your precision on the E38 equipped with a trenching bucket's and enhanced depth check system, using the display screen to achieve pre-defined dig depths.

For more information, visit bobcat.com

Today's top stories