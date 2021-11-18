Bomag Americas, a manufacturer of soil, asphalt and landfill compaction equipment, announced it is expanding its partnership with CMW Equipment in Missouri.

Bomag Americas, a manufacturer of soil, asphalt and landfill compaction equipment, announced it is expanding its partnership with CMW Equipment in Missouri. CMW Equipment helps its customers "Think Further with Bomag" by helping pave the way for growth in Missouri's and southern Illinois's roadbuilding and construction markets, according to the company.

"Joining with Bomag Americas to provide its equipment to our customers makes for a great fit for us and our customers. We are very excited to tell the Bomag story and how the Fayat family has combined great asphalt equipment lines such as pavers, soil stabilizers, milling equipment and of course Bomag's signature asphalt compaction rollers to create the current offering. Adding these products to our current product lines creates even more value for our customers," said Larry Glynn, president of CMW Equipment.

"CMW Equipment is one of the most well-respected equipment dealers serving their customers since 1956 through industry leading equipment, products, and aftermarket support," said Cole Renken, Bomag Americas vice president — sales and marketing. "By combining Bomag Americas and CMW Equipment together in Missouri and southern Illinois markets we can better serve the paving, milling and asphalt compaction needs for all current and new Bomag customers."

Matt Nelson, director of sales of Bomag said, "CMW Equipment and Bomag are continuing to support our customers in the local community with highly-skilled and knowledgeable sales and service teams. We are looking forward to the continued success of our dealer network partner CMW Equipment."

For more information, visit cmw-equip.com and www.bomag.com/us-en/

