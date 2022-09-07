The new Bottom Line Pro-Fit Solutions team is comprised of highly qualified and dedicated specialists focused on delivering unique equipment and specialty attachment solutions to Bottom Line customers.

Bottom Line Equipment LLC, known throughout the Gulf Coast region as a premiere heavy equipment and specialty attachment rental and sales resource for all types of construction, demolition, pipeline and debris removal projects, recently announced the formation of Bottom Line Pro-Fit Solutions Specialty Attachments group.

The new Bottom Line Pro-Fit Solutions team is comprised of highly qualified and dedicated specialists focused on delivering unique equipment and specialty attachment solutions to Bottom Line customers.

Bottom Line is known for providing access to hard-to-find specialty solutions that combine the raw power and flexibility of carrier equipment like excavators, dozers, wheel loaders, compact track loaders, and telehandler forklifts with tools designed and engineered to maximize productivity, profitability and operator safety, the company said. The Bottom Line Pro-Fit Solutions team delivers these benefits and more through a concerted, laser-focused commitment to providing customers with the right tool for every job.

Some of the many applications possible with the Bottom Line Pro-Fit Solutions packages include:

Performing a complex site demolition project using a single carrier excavator with hydraulic Quick-Coupler capabilities to operate a mobile shear, hydraulic concrete breaker, rotating grapple, concrete pulverizer and bucket

Leveraging the auxiliary hydraulics of a 36 metric ton excavator to fuel an 80 ton vibratory sheet pile driver

Lifting and moving heavy pipe and enormous cut slabs of concrete using advanced vacuum lifter technology

Quickly loading, hauling and dumping 60 ton loads of material from one side of a jobsite to another with a tractor and dual side-dump trailers

When outfitted with mobile shears, hydraulic concrete breakers, crushers, plate compactors, rotating grapples, vibratory sheet pile drivers, mulchers and many other specialty attachments, Bottom Line Equipment's fleet of heavy equipment delivers value in the market. Industrial and commercial construction projects, pipelines, right-of-way land clearing, debris removal, farming, agriculture and many other heavy operations can all be performed with improved productivity, value and safety, the company said.

Kurt Degueyter, Bottom Line CEO, owner and founder, said, "The Bottom Line Pro-Fit Solutions Specialty Attachments Group is the latest example of our commitment to the industries we serve. This team is focused on acquiring, configuring and delivering unique equipment and specialty attachment solutions that improve the efficiency, profitability and most-importantly, the safety of our customers."

For more information, visit bottomlineequipment.com.

