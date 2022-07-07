Morton, Ill.-based Bottom Line Solutions will join forces with Linco-Precision, based in El Paso, Ill. The combination of these two companies will form one of the largest precision farming sales and services companies in the midwest.

This venture will provide both companies, as well as clients, the ability to source a wider array and higher quantity of products.

Linco-Precision has more than 30 years serving the ag community in the sales and service of equipment and precision farming technology. It partners with growers and retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri and Ohio to provide products and support.

"Bottom Line Solutions has been a preeminent precision ag dealer in this region. Their practice of providing exceptional, professional service to their clients, aligns with our philosophy. We believe this will provide a great synergy we can provide to our customer base and we are excited to welcome them to our team," said Kent "Skip" Klinefelter, owner of Linco Precision.

Bottom Line Solutions will maintain the Morton facility as well as the same on-management and employees. Melissa Mohr will be the location manager with Jack Bartholomew and Justin Steffen maintaining the sales and field service roles they currently serve. The only change the current Bottom Line Solutions clients will see is the invoicing and back-office support will be shifted to the Linco-Precision El Paso office and more product lines will be added to Bottom Line Solutions offering.

Bottom Line Solutions will proceed to operate under the name Bottom Line Solutions — Ag Technology Solutions Group. To reflect the company's association with each other and other potential ventures in the future, Linco-Precision also will be known as Linco-Precision LLC Ag Technologies Solutions Group. The employees of Bottom Line Solutions and Linco Precision are excited about this opportunity and will be collaborating with each other's teams.

"We have always had a strong customer focus," said Bartholomew. "We will expand our knowledge and product base and will continue to provide a superior customer experience along with Linco-Precision. We look forward to this journey."

The location, phone number and website for Bottom Line Solutions, Ag Technology Solutions Group, will not change, which are 309/253‐1383 and located at 25356 Cooper Road, Morton, Ill. The website address is www.trustbottomline.com.

Location, phone number and website will remain 900 West Main, El Paso, IL, 309/527‐6455 and www.lincoprecision.com for Linco Precision LLC.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

