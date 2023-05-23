List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Brandeis Promotes Hopper to Regional Sales Manager

    Tue May 23, 2023 - Midwest Edition #11
    Brandeis Machinery


    Jacob Hopper
    Jacob Hopper

    Brandeis announced the promotion of Jacob Hopper to regional sales manager of Indiana.

    "We are very excited to have Jacob join our management team as regional sales manager — Indiana," said David Coultas, president of Brandeis. "Jacob has done a wonderful job developing strong relationships with our customers, vendors, and across our Brandeis teams."

    Hopper has spent 10 years in the industry, working the last four as territory sales manager in Indianapolis. His experience and knowledge will continue to benefit Brandeis customers across the Hoosier state.

    "I look forward to continuing to grow Brandeis Machinery's business here in Indiana. I am excited for the opportunity to build on our strong existing partnerships, establish new relationships, and continue to provide the best solutions for the needs of our customers," said Hopper.

    "Jacob has been extremely successful in his sales territory. He has tremendous respect among his peers, and we are excited about him leading our Brandeis Indiana team as we continue to grow our business across the state," said Coultas.

    Brandeis locations cover Indiana, with branches in Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne and Evansville. Brandeis a division of Bramco Inc., also services Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi through Power Equipment.

    For more information, visit BrandeisMachinery.com.




    Brandeis Machinery Business News Employee News Indiana






