Regina-based company welcomes 64 new locations across Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Brandt Tractor Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Brandt Group of Companies, announced that it has successfully acquired Cervus Equipment Corp., following a 97.66 percent endorsement for the deal in an Oct. 12, 2021, vote by Cervus shareholders.

The transaction sees publicly traded Cervus transition to 100 percent private ownership in an all-cash deal.

The landmark transaction creates Canada's largest-ever equipment dealer network, adding 64 agriculture, transportation and material handling equipment locations to Brandt's existing John Deere Construction & Forestry dealerships across Canada.

When fully integrated, it will give Cervus' customers access to Brandt's extensive national parts and technical support infrastructure. The purchase further establishes the firm's position as a premier privately held Canadian company and the largest John Deere dealership in the world.

"The addition of Cervus' branch network is a big win for customers in all of the affected markets," said Brandt owner and CEO, Shaun Semple.

"We've got a lot to offer and we're ready to roll up our sleeves and earn the loyalty of our new customers through a combination of premium products and services and a consistent, high-quality customer support experience."

The deal gives Brandt unparalleled market penetration, expanding its geographical footprint and enabling the company to add, in select markets, John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, JLG, Baumann and other material handling equipment in addition to its already-impressive list of products and services.

With the acquisition of the Cervus locations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Brandt now owns and operates 120 full-service equipment dealerships with an additional 50+ service points and employs more than 5,100 people.

The transaction will make a significant impact across the industry as the company rolls out plans to introduce expanded parts inventories, service department capacities, and extended hours of operation at the former Cervus dealerships. As operations are integrated, staffing in these locations is expected to increase by up to 40 percent with significant new facility construction across the entirenetwork.

"Cervus staff, customers, and their communities will all benefit from this acquisition througha stronger, more diversified network of support dealerships," said Semple.

"Brandt is fully committed to ongoing investment in business infrastructure and community enhancement; there is tremendous opportunity for everyone in this deal."

The transaction officially closed on Oct. 22, 2021.

