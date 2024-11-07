Brasfield & Gorrie is leading the $330M project for Coca-Cola UNITED's new HQ in Birmingham. The facility will reunite associates, embrace cutting-edge tech, and create job opportunities. Remediation of the brownfield site is essential for safe development, with construction progressing smoothly. The grand opening is set for 2027.

Coca-Cola UNITED officials are fizzing with enthusiasm now that work has begun on a new corporate headquarters in Birmingham's Kingston community. The $330 million project includes an office complex, warehouse, sales center and customer service center.

"Our home is in Birmingham, and it was important to our owners and our leadership that we stay in Birmingham," said Stan Ellington, facilities consultant, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc. "This is where our story began more than a century ago, and where our future lies. Our new corporate headquarters represents our long-term commitment to the state of Alabama, and the communities we have the privilege to serve.

Photo courtesy of Brasfield & Gorrie

"This project will position us for continued growth for many years to come," he added. "It will no doubt positively impact our operations, reuniting all of our Birmingham-area associates under one roof and housing the most state-of-the-art technology in the beverage industry."

Founded in 1902 by Crawford Johnson Sr. in downtown Birmingham, Coca-Cola UNITED has grown to become the second largest privately held, family-owned company in the state, and the third largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Ellington said the location for the new campus is ideal.

"Our new facility, along with our famous trademark, will be an eye-catching gateway to Birmingham. It will be highly visible to motorists traveling on Interstate 20/59 and air passengers flying into Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. We're proud to be ambassadors for the Magic City and give both residents and visitors a Coca-Cola welcome."

Ellington said the project has received positive feedback since the formal announcement was made earlier this year.

"We are grateful to call the State of Alabama, Jefferson County and the city of Birmingham partners in bringing our vision to life. Coca-Cola UNITED is built on a foundation of family, service and community, and we thrive on strong partnerships and relationships. It's been amazing to see all our friends and partners celebrate our good news."

Construction/remediation began shortly after the company's groundbreaking in June and will continue over the next three years. Officials hope to have the grand opening in 2027, in time for Coca-Cola's 125th anniversary.

"The groundbreaking was truly a celebration of everyone who helped make our vision a reality — our leaders, elected officials, community leaders, partners and, last but not least, our dedicated associates. Our associates are the secret ingredient of our success.

"Our associates propel our company forward every day by embracing our core values of quality, excellence, integrity and respect. Without their inspiration, and a fair amount of perspiration, none of this would be possible."

The new headquarters also will provide an economic boost to the area.

"We anticipate the new facility will create up to 50 new jobs, bringing our total Birmingham workforce to approximately 800. It's very rewarding to create new opportunities and continue to build on our ‘Associates First' culture."

Tyler Gurley, Brasfield & Gorrie project manager, said construction of the facility is going well.

"We are currently performing sitework, which consists of mass grading and storm piping. Despite the initial uncertainty of onsite soil conditions, the work is progressing smoothly."

Because the project is located on a brownfield site, remediation is crucial.

"This property was the site of the old Stockholm Valves and Fittings foundry," said Gurley. "Foundry operations began in the early 1900s and continued until the 1990s. As was typical of foundry operations during this time frame, spent foundry sand used to make molds and castings was deposited on the property and used as ordinary fill. Spent foundry sand can contain varying levels of contaminants, such as lead, arsenic and cadmium.

"In order to develop the site in a safe manner, CCBCU engaged environmental, geotechnical and construction experts to assist with presenting a cleanup and development plan that would meet the requirements of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management's [ADEM's] Voluntary Cleanup Program [VCP]. The ADEM-approved plan includes, among other things, the capping of impacted soil with clean imported fill and/or with asphalt parking lots, roads or future buildings. CCBCU and its experts, in cooperation with ADEM, are implementing the cleanup and development plan in a manner to ensure the project can be completed safely."

Regarding the actual building process, Gurley said, "We are about to start deep foundations and concrete following the mass grading effort, and vertical construction is slated to begin after the first of the year. Currently, a large amount of sitework equipment is being used, including excavators, off-road trucks, dozers and compactors. For erecting steel and installing the exterior building skin, cranes, forklifts and boom lifts will be required. Once interior construction begins, equipment will be limited to smaller scissor lifts, scaffolding and ladders."

Photo courtesy of Brasfield & Gorrie

"To date, we have been fortunate to not be affected by the weather," he added. "During the three months of construction, we have only received a handful of rain days."

Construction calls for approximately 300,000 cu. yds. of onsite material to be moved, with an additional 310,000 cu. yds. of import material.

Gurley said unlike many construction projects, overlaying the geotechnical considerations and the civil design requirements with the environmental uncertainties associated with almost 100-years of manufacturing has created issues for construction professionals.

"Depending on the geotechnical properties of the various material types, the environmental factors being managed through ADEM's VCP and the future land use or cover material, specific locations were identified where materials could and could not be relocated.

"Close coordination between the construction professionals and the CCBCU design team is key to properly sequence the work and integrate the elements of the VCP into the design and construction of the new corporate campus.

"It's a great honor to work on such a highly regarded project in Birmingham," he added. "Attending the groundbreaking and hearing the excitement, love and appreciation for the client and the project's potential positive impact on the community only increases our pride. Partnering with such a great client to deliver this project is truly gratifying." CEG

