The Vader Combo joins Brass Knuckle's Vader splash goggle with an integrated face shield, offering 180-degree peripheral vision and face coverage.

When it comes to protective equipment inspiring compliance, only one can rule the universe, and it's the Vader Combo from Brass Knuckle.

This force to be reckoned with starts with the coolest, best-fitting, most fog-free protective eyewear product on the market, according to the manufacturer. But it is significantly more than protective eyewear — Vader Combo doubles as a form-fitting face shield, all in one product.

The Vader Combo is ideal for construction, water departments, grinding, whipping a galaxy into shape, you name it. If the application calls for a face shield, this is the one to choose.

The Vader Combo joins Brass Knuckle's Vader splash goggle with an integrated face shield, offering 180-degree peripheral vision and face coverage. The only material that touches the face is an ultra-soft conditioned rubber that forms the splash barrier. Because the face shield isn't attached to a hard hat, it provides unprecedented mobility and visibility — the shield goes where your head goes. With hardhat-attached shields, the shield bumps the chin when looking down. Not so here.

If a job exposes its workers to any kind of wetness or debris being thrown into their faces, the Vader Combo brings the necessary protection. It protects from the sun, from impact, from splash — and even from dangerous, temporarily impaired vision caused by fog.

The Vader Combo exceeds the industry's most stringent anti-fog standard. Its ANSI-rated, military-style splash goggle includes N-FOG anti-fog coating, a durable anti-scratch treatment, and is D3 rated for droplet and splash protection. The built-in venting system helps reduce the potential for moisture buildup, helping to maintain clear vision.

The Vader Combo Provides 99.9 percent UV protection and fits over most prescription eyeglasses. It meets demanding industry test requirements (ANSI Z87.1+, EN166K, EN166N, EN166UV) and meets or exceeds AS/NZS 1337.1:2010 for eye and face protection.

For more information, call 770/674-8930 or visit www.brassknuckleprotection.com.

Today's top stories