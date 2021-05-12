Equipmentdown-arrow
Brooks Breaks Ground in Sparta, Wisconsin

Wed May 12, 2021 - Midwest Edition #10
CEG/Brooks Tractor


(L-R) Lewis, Lew and Mary Kay Brooks; Mayor Kristen Gust and Todd Fahning of the city of Sparta break ground on the new Brooks Tractor Sparta location.
(L-R) Lewis, Lew and Mary Kay Brooks; Mayor Kristen Gust and Todd Fahning of the city of Sparta break ground on the new Brooks Tractor Sparta location.
(L-R) Lewis, Lew and Mary Kay Brooks; Mayor Kristen Gust and Todd Fahning of the city of Sparta break ground on the new Brooks Tractor Sparta location. Brad Larson of Nikolai Construction, the general contractor of the new facility, welcomes everyone to the groundbreaking event. The Mayor of Sparta, Kristen Gust, thanks everyone from Brooks Tractor for picking Sparta for the company's seventh location. Lew Brooks, Brooks Tractor's president and CEO, thanks everyone that will be involved in his company's seventh location.

The Brooks family, representatives of Nikolai Construction, officials of the city of Sparta, Wis., and a John Deere 160G excavator were on hand as Brooks Tractor broke ground on its seventh facility on April 28. The new location is the seventh store for Brooks Tractor, which celebrated 75 years as a family business in 2020. Sparta will join the company's other Wisconsin locations — Sun Prairie, Milwaukee, De Pere, Plover, Mt. Pleasant and West Salem.

The new 27,831 sq.-ft.-facility will sit on eight acres. An estimated 14 employees will staff the new location, which boasts four drive-through bays; 20-ft. overhead doors; two 15-ton overhead cranes; a climate-controlled clean room; a large indoor and outdoor parts and equipment display; and more.

"We are building this state-of-the-art facility to expand our leading technology, support, and diverse product line in western Wisconsin," said Lew Brooks, president and CEO of Brooks Tractor.

Brooks Tractor, headquartered in Sun Prairie, Wis., offers a variety of new and used construction equipment for sale or rent. Its equipment line features John Deere, Hitachi, Dynapac, Allied, Epiroc (Atlas Copco); Entyre; Felling; Leica geopositioning products, Topcon and Sokkia.

Brooks Tractor's new location in Sparta, Wis., features the following:
  • located on eight buildable acres
  • 27,831 sq. ft. under roof
  • four drive-through bays
  • 14 employees expected to ultimately staff location
  • three service trucks
  • one lube truck
  • two 15-ton overhead cranes
  • a climate-controlled clean room
  • 20-ft. overhead doors
  • a 40-ton hydraulic cylinder bench
  • an overhead lube system
  • a large warehouse
  • an in-ground truck loading dock
  • a large parts and equipment display area inside and outside
  • two conference rooms
  • a technician training room

CEG




