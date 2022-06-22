The 27,831 sq.-ft. Sparta shop sits on eight acres and brings parts, service and warehouse facilities together under one roof. (Brooks Tractor photo)

In its 77th year as a company, Brooks Tractor announced its seventh and newest facility in Wisconsin has recently opened at 2900 Bicycle St. in Sparta, Wis. The Brooks family and representatives of Nikolai Construction broke ground for the new facility in April 2021.

The 27,831 sq.-ft. Sparta shop sits on eight acres and brings parts, service and warehouse facilities together under one roof. In addition, there are two conference rooms available for customer and employee training.

This facility has been recognized by John Deere as a Certified Rebuild Center, which entails meeting strict processes and facility requirements.

"Sparta is an additional location for us, which is our seventh in Wisconsin," said Lew Brooks, president and CEO of Brooks Tractor. "Our West Salem facility is approximately 20 miles away from Sparta. It is currently being renovated and will stay open primarily carrying compact equipment for rental and sale."

Service Bays

The service area has six working bays with drive-through capacity; dual 15-ton overhead cranes with a 2-ton overhead crane in the climate controlled clean room; and large 20-ft. overhead doors.

Technicians can build hydraulic hoses for all machines and use the 20-ton hydraulic cylinder bench for cylinder rebuilds. The 200-ton track press with electric precision torque wrench is available to complete undercarriage repair.

Brooks has six full-time technicians and one service tech intern on staff, as well as three fully equipped service trucks and one full-service lube truck ready to serve customers at their location. Service technicians regularly attend factory training sessions to become certified in all of the products Brooks sells and services.

Parts Warehouse

The parts warehouse is approximately five times the size of the old facility and with a separate warehouse onsite. The warehouse has a loading dock allowing semi-trailers to be offloaded directly into the warehouse.

In stock items can be shipped via UPS or are available for immediate pick up. Customers also can take advantage of 24-hour parts pick up with secure lockers.

Yard

The new yard is considerably larger and will be used for large machine storage. It is designed to handle larger machine displays and to handle the company's larger offerings.

Brooks Tractor's equipment lines include John Deere construction and forestry; Dynapac rollers; Merlo telehandlers; Giant mini specialty loaders; Rubble Master crushers and screens; Bandit chippers; Bergmann dumpers; Etnyre trailers; Felling trailers; Thunder Creek fuel trailers; and Topcon and Leica machine control equipment. CEG

