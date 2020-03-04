Brooks Tractor Expands to Accommodate Growing Machines

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Brooks Tractor Expands to Accommodate Growing Machines

Wed March 04, 2020 - Midwest Edition #5
Katherine Devlin – CEG Editorial Assistant


For the second time since 1984, Brooks Tractor’s Milwaukee location underwent an expansion. The space has opened just in time for the company, with six locations across Wisconsin, to celebrate its 75th Anniversary,later this year.
For the second time since 1984, Brooks Tractor’s Milwaukee location underwent an expansion. The space has opened just in time for the company, with six locations across Wisconsin, to celebrate its 75th Anniversary,later this year.
For the second time since 1984, Brooks Tractor’s Milwaukee location underwent an expansion. The space has opened just in time for the company, with six locations across Wisconsin, to celebrate its 75th Anniversary,later this year. This location — on machinery row — is especially important to Brooks Tractor, due to the amount of walk-in traffic, which generates strong parts and service sales for the company. This renovation to the repair facility added 7,300 sq. ft. to the facility, which now totals 23,000 sq. ft. It includes an expanded parts warehouse; a new wash bay; overhead lube system; a parts dock; and a 12-ton overhead crane.

For the second time since 1984, Brooks Tractor's Milwaukee location underwent an expansion. The space has opened just in time for the company, with six locations across Wisconsin, to celebrate its 75th Anniversary, later this year.

This renovation added 7,300 sq. ft. to the repair facility, which now totals 23,000 sq. ft. It includes an expanded parts warehouse; a new wash bay; overhead lube system; a parts dock; and a 12-ton overhead crane.

Other amenities include a training room; fully-renovated offices; meeting rooms; sales and parts entrances; an expanded parts counter area; a widened driveway; expanded parking lot; and improved LED lighting.

"John Deere's construction equipment has gotten larger over the years, so we wanted to expand the size and capacity of our repair facility to accommodate this larger equipment," said Lew Brooks, president of Brooks Tractor. "We also wanted to expand our parts warehouse and update and modernize our office space to make it a more enjoyable work environment."

There were some challenges to the renovation, however. It was necessary to tunnel under W. Silver Spring Drive to bring more water in for the new sprinkler system. Also, crews needed to add underground storm sewer holding tanks to regulate how much water went into the municipal storm sewer.

Construction on the updated facility took 1.5 years. The space was designed by DM Architecture and the contractor was Gerald Nell Inc. of Pewaukee, Wis. The original facility was built by Skyline Builders.

This location — on machinery row — is especially important to Brooks Tractor, due to the amount of walk-in traffic, which generates strong parts and service sales for the company. That, and modern construction equipment necessitated the expansion. With construction complete, the company will be hiring some additional technicians.

Brooks Tractor's line of equipment includes John Deere, Hitachi, Dynapac, Topcon, Leica Geosystems, Etnyre Trailers, Felling Trailers, Epiroc, Allied Attachments, B&D Buckets, JRB Attachments, Werk Brau Attachments and Atlas Copco.

For more information, call 608/837-5141 or visit brookstractor.com. CEG



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Brooks Tractor Business News John Deere Wisconsin