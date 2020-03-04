Brooks Tractor Expands to Accommodate Growing Machines

For the second time since 1984, Brooks Tractor’s Milwaukee location underwent an expansion. The space has opened just in time for the company, with six locations across Wisconsin, to celebrate its 75th Anniversary,later this year.

For the second time since 1984, Brooks Tractor's Milwaukee location underwent an expansion. The space has opened just in time for the company, with six locations across Wisconsin, to celebrate its 75th Anniversary, later this year.

This renovation added 7,300 sq. ft. to the repair facility, which now totals 23,000 sq. ft. It includes an expanded parts warehouse; a new wash bay; overhead lube system; a parts dock; and a 12-ton overhead crane.

Other amenities include a training room; fully-renovated offices; meeting rooms; sales and parts entrances; an expanded parts counter area; a widened driveway; expanded parking lot; and improved LED lighting.

"John Deere's construction equipment has gotten larger over the years, so we wanted to expand the size and capacity of our repair facility to accommodate this larger equipment," said Lew Brooks, president of Brooks Tractor. "We also wanted to expand our parts warehouse and update and modernize our office space to make it a more enjoyable work environment."

There were some challenges to the renovation, however. It was necessary to tunnel under W. Silver Spring Drive to bring more water in for the new sprinkler system. Also, crews needed to add underground storm sewer holding tanks to regulate how much water went into the municipal storm sewer.

Construction on the updated facility took 1.5 years. The space was designed by DM Architecture and the contractor was Gerald Nell Inc. of Pewaukee, Wis. The original facility was built by Skyline Builders.

This location — on machinery row — is especially important to Brooks Tractor, due to the amount of walk-in traffic, which generates strong parts and service sales for the company. That, and modern construction equipment necessitated the expansion. With construction complete, the company will be hiring some additional technicians.

Brooks Tractor's line of equipment includes John Deere, Hitachi, Dynapac, Topcon, Leica Geosystems, Etnyre Trailers, Felling Trailers, Epiroc, Allied Attachments, B&D Buckets, JRB Attachments, Werk Brau Attachments and Atlas Copco.

For more information, call 608/837-5141 or visit brookstractor.com. CEG