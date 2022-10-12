List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Brooks Tractor Holds Grand Opening of New Sparta Facility

Wed October 12, 2022 - Midwest Edition #21
CEG


Brooks Tractor celebrated the grand opening of its seventh location in Sparta, Wis., with customers and manufacturer representatives on Sept. 30. Guests were treated to lunch and had a chance to tour the buildings, view equipment demonstrations and speak with Brooks' team members.

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to learn more about Brooks Positioning, a division of Brooks Tractor. This aftermarket system is available so users are able to get the same effect as with John Deere's Smart Grade, which is integrated into the machine as an option.

The new 27,831 sq.-ft. facility is located on 8 acres at 2900 Bicycle St. in Sparta, Wis. It is one of Brooks Tractor's three John Deere Certified Rebuild Centers and currently has three fully equipped service trucks and one dedicated lube truck ready to serve customers.

The service area consists of four 20-ft. drive-through bays in the main building. It has two 15-ton overhead cranes as well as a 2-ton overhead crane in the climate controlled clean room. Also featured is the 200-ton track press with electric precision torque wrench for complete undercarriage repair.

The parts warehouse is five times the size of the old facility. Its dock allows trucks to offload directly into the warehouse. Also, customers have the convenience of picking up their parts after hours with the 24-hour secure locker system located in the main entrance. Additional warehouse space with pallet racking for undercarriage and GET is located in a separate building onsite.

Currently, the Sparta location has 15 employees, but is in the process of adding to its team.

Brooks Tractor's equipment lines include John Deere construction and forestry; Dynapac rollers; Merlo telehandlers; Giant mini specialty loaders; Rubble Master crushers and screens; Bandit chippers; Bergmann dumpers; Etnyre trailers; Felling trailers; Thunder Creek fuel trailers; and Topcon and Leica machine control equipment. CEG

(L-R) are Dave Buse, superintendent of Don Nikolai Construction; Lewis Brooks, vice president of sales and marketing of Brooks Tractor; Brad Larson of Nikolai Construction; Rob Nikolai, president and CEO of Nikolai Construction; Tammy Neve; and Lew Brooks, president and CEO of Brooks Tractor. Nikolai Construction had the contract to build the new Sparta facility. (CEG photo)
John Cooke (L) and Donald Ford (far R) of the Ho-Chunk Transportation Authority talk about this JD 324L wheel loader with Hunter Liebe (center L), an intern of Brooks Tractor, and Charles Daehling of Brooks Tractor. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Richard Gerke of Gerke Excavating in Tomah, Wis.; Ron Aspenson of Brooks Tractor, business development; Mary Kay Brooks, senior vice president and general manager of Brooks Tractor; and Lew Brooks, president and CEO of Brooks Tractor. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Kyle Ammerman; Donna Frederick; Pete Medinger and Kelly Schleifer, all of the city of LaCrosse, in front of this Bergmann C815s wheel dumper. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Brooks Tractor’s Matt Elliott and Greg Stremcha show Al Niebuhr of Niebuhr Construction this John Deere 245G LC excavator. (CEG photo)
Jim Wadkins (L) and John Weaver, retired, both of John Deere, came to support Brooks Tractor at the grand opening. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Steve Shrigley, general sales manager corporate business division of John Deere; Lew Brooks, president and CEO of Brooks Tractor; Glen Rogowski, account manager of Brooks Tractor; Dan DeBoer of Earth Inc. General Contractors; and Andrew Christopher of John Deere. (CEG photo)
Scott Anderson (L) and Dave Schreier of B. Anderson Excavating of Sparta, Wis., checked out the new service bays. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Brent Lindberg of Heartland Lubricants; Bill Hatch of Cranberry Creek Cranberries; Scott Mathy of Mathy Construction, Lew Brooks, president and CEO of Brooks Tractor; and Rollie Aspensen, used equipment manager of Brooks Tractor. (CEG photo)
Kentland Marshall of Dynapac is ready to show customers the company’s CA3500PD pad foot roller. (CEG photo)
Brooks Tractor celebrated the grand opening of its seventh location in Sparta, Wis. The new 27,831 sq.-ft. facility is located on 8 acres at 2900 Bicycle St. in Spara, Wis.. (CEG photo)
Dennis Konze (L) of Konze Farms talks with Blake Young, service manager of Brooks Tractor, Sparta. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Kevin Riley, mayor of city of Sparta; Mark Sund, city of Sparta; and Todd Fahning, city of Sparta, were looking over this John Deere 344L wheel loader at the grand opening. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Tim Benzing of Brooks Tractor shows this Merlo MF40.9CS telehandler to Aaron and Kevin Knutson of Knutson Family Farms. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Braden Abbott, Jacob Sheffield and Dean Daane, all of Smart Sand, were interested in learning more about this John Deere 550K LGP dozer. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are David Scharping of the village of Cashton; David Bekkum of the village of Cashton; Jason Schams, account manager of Brooks Tractor; JT Rogala of Steiger Construction; and Troy Jacobson of Steiger Construction. (CEG photo)
Learning more about the WTC Machinery track press (L-R) are Don Hemmersbach of the city of Sparta; Clem Zinnel of Zinnel Excavating; Lisa Short of Brooks Tractor; Dennis Johnson of the city of Sparta; Cody Schaub of the town of LaGrange; and Paul Thompson of the town of LaGrange. (CEG photo)
Customers we able to look over and operate this John Deere 950K LGP dozer at the grand opening in Sparta, Wis. (CEG photo)




