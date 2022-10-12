Brooks Tractor celebrated the grand opening of its seventh location in Sparta, Wis., with customers and manufacturer representatives on Sept. 30. Guests were treated to lunch and had a chance to tour the buildings, view equipment demonstrations and speak with Brooks' team members.

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to learn more about Brooks Positioning, a division of Brooks Tractor. This aftermarket system is available so users are able to get the same effect as with John Deere's Smart Grade, which is integrated into the machine as an option.

The new 27,831 sq.-ft. facility is located on 8 acres at 2900 Bicycle St. in Sparta, Wis. It is one of Brooks Tractor's three John Deere Certified Rebuild Centers and currently has three fully equipped service trucks and one dedicated lube truck ready to serve customers.

The service area consists of four 20-ft. drive-through bays in the main building. It has two 15-ton overhead cranes as well as a 2-ton overhead crane in the climate controlled clean room. Also featured is the 200-ton track press with electric precision torque wrench for complete undercarriage repair.

The parts warehouse is five times the size of the old facility. Its dock allows trucks to offload directly into the warehouse. Also, customers have the convenience of picking up their parts after hours with the 24-hour secure locker system located in the main entrance. Additional warehouse space with pallet racking for undercarriage and GET is located in a separate building onsite.

Currently, the Sparta location has 15 employees, but is in the process of adding to its team.

Brooks Tractor's equipment lines include John Deere construction and forestry; Dynapac rollers; Merlo telehandlers; Giant mini specialty loaders; Rubble Master crushers and screens; Bandit chippers; Bergmann dumpers; Etnyre trailers; Felling trailers; Thunder Creek fuel trailers; and Topcon and Leica machine control equipment. CEG

Today's top stories