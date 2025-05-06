Brooks Tractor hosted a John Deere Technology Open House in De Pere, showcasing SmartGrade and Topcon systems on various machines. Attendees received hands-on training, exclusive pricing and learned about remote support capabilities. The event highlighted cutting-edge technology and marked the company's 80th year in business.

Brooks Tractor hosted an open house to showcase the latest technology available on new John Deere machines at its facility in De Pere, Wis., April 23-24, 2025.

The event consisted of live demonstrations with hands-on training of SmartGrade (from 2D to 3D), SmartDetect, Topcon MC-Mobile, as well as a guided walk through of Brooks Positioning Systems, a division of Brooks Tractor, featuring the John Deere operations center, SmartGrade remote support and Topcon office.

"We have a class to go over the smart grade technology — how to upload a plan and to look over through our sales center and operations center through John Deere to see what a customer would be able to see," said Adam Alberson of Brooks Tractor. "We're also showing how we can remote display into the machine so we can help the customer when out in the field."

Featured John Deere equipment included a 326 telehandler; a 333G tracked skid steer with SmartGrade; the new 335P skid steer; a 210P excavator with Topcon grade control; and a new 650P dozer with Next-Gen 2D and 3D technology.

"We're going through the features and checking out the displays. We're also grading and showing the 3D information, getting all the data and information from the machine remotely and transferring data back from the office to the field. We're also doing support through our Smart Grade remote support," said Ben Dart of Brooks Positioning Systems.

Attendees also were able to take advantage of exclusive pricing and discounts on John Deere SmartGrade and Topcon Machine Control systems.

Brooks Tractor, headquartered in Sun Prairie, Wis., is a family-owned and operated company, with seven locations throughout the state. The company is celebrating 80 years in business this year.

For more information, visit brookstractor.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide, except where noted. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories