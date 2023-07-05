List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Brooks Tractor Inc. Welcomes Kynell to Milwaukee Team

    Wed July 05, 2023 - Midwest Edition #14
    Brooks Tractor


    Robert, service technician, and Kevin Kynell, service manager.
    Robert, service technician, and Kevin Kynell, service manager.

    Brooks Tractor Inc. recently welcomed Kevin "Slim" Kynell to its Milwaukee team as service manager. In his role, Kynell will oversee service support while being a resource for customers and sales.

    Brooks Tractor's mission is to partner with customers to provide the most cost effective, technology driven equipment solutions. With the addition of Kynell the Milwaukee Brooks Tractor team is fully equipped to exceed customer expectations.

    "Slim's experience is great to have around the shop. He allows our team to work together and find solutions through unique or out-of-the-ordinary situations," said a member of the service technician team in Milwaukee. "We feel Slim is a great addition to our team here and are looking forward to working with him."

    Kynell has spent the last 36 years in the equipment industry. His experience includes business ownership and service with ag implementation, construction equipment and lawn and garden. Kynell's involvement in large equipment allowed him to gain knowledge across multiple industries.

    "Higher engaged employees lead to more for the company," said Kynell. "Relationships built with a foundation of trust and transparency can go a long way in life and in our industry. Customers and the service team are my priority when I come to work every day. Confident, good and efficient — that's what we are building for our team."

    The Brooks Tractor Milwaukee service team combines more than 100 years of experience. From construction equipment to special hammer rebuilds and the service/lube trucks out on the road, the team is equipped to service most types and makes of equipment.

    Brooks Tractor customers are more than just a number — building and cultivating relationships is the priority. Brooks Tractor is the premier construction, positioning and tree service dealer in Wisconsin.

    For more information, visit brookstractor.com.




