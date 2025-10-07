Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Brooks Tractor Open House — Celebrating 80 Years

    Brooks Tractor celebrated 80 years with an open house in Sun Prairie, Wis. Founded in 1945 by Lewis Peil Brooks, the company now offers a variety of equipment lines alongside John Deere. With multiple locations in Wisconsin, Brooks Tractor continues to grow and innovate.

    October 7, 2025 - Midwest Edition #21

    CEG


    Brooks Tractor is celebrating its 80th year in business. To mark the occasion, an open house was held at its Sun Prairie, Wis., headquarters on Sept. 25 and 27, 2025.

    Long-time customers, new customers, friends and family gathered to see the newest equipment, latest technology and kick off the company's next 80 years.

    In 1945, Lewis Peil Brooks and Lewis E. Kraft opened an ag equipment dealership in Sun Prairie, Wis., Brooks' hometown. The company was named Brooks & Kraft, with Brooks the majority owner after he and his wife invested $4,500.

    Brooks brought to the company his experience selling farm implements. Before World War II, he had been encouraged by Louis Allis, a member of the founding family of Allis-Chalmers equipment, to work at an Allis dealership in Sun Prairie. Brooks did so for eight years before the Army called.

    The post-war partnership with Kraft lasted just a year. After Kraft pulled out, "Brooks Implement" plowed ahead, first selling Ford-Ferguson tractors and then Oliver tractors — both brands highly valued in their heyday. The first construction machines sold were Oliver bulldozers, followed by Insley excavators, Lorain rough-terrain cranes and other construction brands.

    "After they picked up the John Deere industrial line in the 1960s, growth was tremendous," said Lew Brooks, son of the company founder and president and CEO.

    In 1983, the company completed its transition from agriculture products to construction products and was poised for growth.

    Since then, Brooks Tractor has added many other equipment lines in addition to John Deere, including Atlas Copco, Bandit Industries, Bergmann, Dynapac, Etnyre, Felling Trailers, GiANT, Merlo, Rubble Master, STIHL, Thunder Creek Equipment and Wacker Neuson.

    As the company grew, new locations were opened. Today, Brooks Tractor, headquartered in Sun Prairie, Wis., also has facilities in De Pere, Milwaukee, Mount Pleasant, Plover, Sparta and West Salem, Wis.

    For more information, visit brookstractor.com. CEG

    Jason Schamf (L) of Brooks Tractor welcomes Bill Pieper of Monroe County Highway Department to the open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Swinehart Plumbing’s Jacob Ayers and Tom Ayers, president, congratulate Lewis Brooks, vice president of sales and marketing of Brooks Tractor, on the company’s 80th anniversary. (CEG photo)
    One of the featured machines in the demo yard was this John Deere 650 LGP dozer. (CEG photo)
    Landfill Drilling and Piping’s Cam Bornfeld (L) and Rob Karsten watched what this John Deere 210 excavator could do. (CEG photo)
    In addition to John Deere, Brooks Tractor offers equipment from Bergmann, Bandit and more, including this Bergman C912 dumper and the Bandit 12XPC chipper. (CEG photo)
    A John Deere 33G compact track loader shows the benefits of its SmartGrade technology. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Lew Brooks, president and CEO of Brooks tractor; Terry Wenger of Tri-County Paving; Mary Kay Brooks, general manager of Brooks Tractor; and Lewis Brooks, vice president and director of sales of Brooks Tractor. Wenger has been a Brooks Tractor customer since 1986 when he made his first purchase — a John Deere 570 motor grader. (CEG photo)
    Derek Mashuda (L) and Jason Franke of Green Lake Highway Department took a break with this John Deere 210 excavator. (CEG photo)
    The Brooks family, Lewis, Lew and Mary Kay, welcome representatives of John Deere to the Brooks Tractor 80th anniversary celebration. (CEG photo)
    Rollie Aspenson (L) of Brooks Tractor catches up with Jesse Janzen of Janzen Concrete in Wesby, Wis. (CEG photo)
    This 1956 Oliver Super 88 tractor with an open engine compartment featured flat mounting plates incorporated into the frame for bolt-on implements and increased horsepower. This machine was sold by Brooks Implement. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Al Niebuhr of Niebuhr Construction; Steve Reeck of Brooks Tractor; Cory Brant of John Deere; and Brian Strupp of Strupp Excavating discuss the features of this John Deere 550 LGP dozer. (CEG photo)
    Bill Kepke of Badger Contractors Rental and Supply maneuvers this John Deere 320 loader backhoe in the putting contest. (CEG photo)
    John Stephenson (L) of Merlo America introduces this Merlo 5035 rotating telehandler to Jake Zignego of Zignego Co. Merlo. (CEG photo)
    With this Merlo 33.7 Turbo Farmer telehandler (L-R) are Jacob Block of Brooks Tractor; Dave Carey of D&D Fabricators of Edgar, Wis.; and Collin Glas of Brooks Tractor. (CEG photo)
    Guests had the opportunity to see the machines in motion during the open house. (CEG photo)
    Looking over this John Deere 744 wheel loader (L-R) are Jody Pongratz of Earth Inc.; Glen Rogowski of Brooks Tractor; and Dan DeVoer of Earth Inc. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Will Nikolai of Nikolai Construction; Glen Rogowski of Brooks Tractor and Rob Nikolai of Nikolai Construction, general contractor for two Brooks Tractor locations —Plover and Sparta. Don Nikolai, founder of Nikolai Construction, worked with Lewis P. Brooks, founder of Brooks Tractor; Rob Nikolai works with Lew Brooks; and the third generation of both families — Will Nikolai and Lewis Brooks — continue the relationship. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Brandon Berthein and John Ruhland of the Village of Plain discussed the merits of this John Deere 524 wheel loader with Greg Vannorsdel of John Deere. (CEG photo)




