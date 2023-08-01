List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Brooks Tractor Supports Milwaukee Area With Two Locations

    Tue August 01, 2023 - Midwest Edition #16
    Brooks Tractor


    Brooks Tractor Milwaukee Location: 12101 W Silver Spring Dr.
    Brooks Tractor Milwaukee Location: 12101 W Silver Spring Dr.
    Brooks Tractor Milwaukee Location: 12101 W Silver Spring Dr. Brooks Tractor Mount Pleasant Location: 1609 SE Frontage Rd.

    In the early 1980s, the team of Brooks Tractor recognized the need for a construction dealer with reliable equipment and service in the southeastern part of Wisconsin. This is the beginning of its Milwaukee location's story, which officially opened its doors in 1983.

    For more than 40 years, Brooks Tractor has been supporting the greater Milwaukee area. As Milwaukee has grown, so has its presence. Since opening, Brooks has added to its Milwaukee store twice and even added an additional 10-acre store in Mount Pleasant.

    Brooks Tractor's seven locations offer reliable construction brands, including John Deere, Rubble Master, Merlo, Giant, Etnyre, Dynapac, Bergmann, Bandit and Topcon. Along with industry-leading products, its team of experts has customers covered for construction, machine control and tree service jobs.

    The Brooks Tractor team is experienced and able to assist customers with service, sales and positioning needs. Whether you are boots on the ground influencing decisions or the decision makers, Brooks Tractor provides the expertise and experience its customers deserve. The company's mission is to partner with new and existing customers to provide the most cost-effective, technology-driven equipment solutions, whether in the shop or in the field.

    For more information, call 414/462-9790 and 262/898-6700 or visit brookstractor.com.




