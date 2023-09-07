Bruckner’s will be an authorized SmithCo dealer in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.

SmithCo Mfg. Inc. has reached an agreement with Bruckner's Truck & Equipment to sell SmithCo's premium line of side dump trailers.

Bruckner's, headquartered out of Amarillo, Texas, will be an authorized SmithCo dealer in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.

"We are delighted to add Bruckner's to our SmithCo Dealer network," said Todd Karolczak, SmithCo's director of sales & marketing. "Their breadth will expand sales and service options for SmithCo customers.

"Bruckner's has a reputation for taking the extra step to understand the customer's needs. That fits right in line with how SmithCo builds side dump solutions for ultimate value to the end user."

Bruckner's Truck & Equipment, established in 1932, has been selling Mack Trucks since 1948. In addition to Volvo, Hino, Isuzu and Autocar trucks, Bruckner's also sells a wide variety of new and used trailers. It also offers parts and service in 39 locations across eight states.

For more information, visit www.sidedump.com and brucknertruck.com.

