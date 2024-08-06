Shutterstock photo

Build California, a program of the 501(c)3 non-profit AGC Construction Education Foundation, has launched a virtual educational event aimed at helping those interested in kickstarting a career in the construction industry. The "Build A Legacy" info sessions are a key component of Build California's outreach and community-building efforts for the DIR DAS ERiCA Grant. During these sessions, students and community members learn about a variety of career possibilities in the industry, along with the minimum qualifications to get started. Each session includes resources for training and education, and all who attend are eligible to receive personalized career counseling from Daniel Torres, Career Counseling & Placement Manager, who has nearly two decades of experience in the construction trades and workforce development programs. As a result, six individuals have been placed in construction careers or pre-apprenticeship programs during a two-month period in spring 2024.

With the support of DIR DAS ERiCA Grant, Build California has seen a significant increase in its success to reach and activate the next generation of construction workers. Build California revamped its social media advertising recruitment campaign and has generated over 4,400 new sign-ups on its website this year. In 2023, the total sign-ups of those seeking a career pathway on the Build California website was just over 700. More than 75% of info session attendees have come from website sign-ups, while the remaining 25% come from outreach at career fairs and other community events.

Sponsorships for the "Build a Legacy" info sessions offer AGC member companies' unique opportunities to boost their community engagement and workforce development efforts. By supporting and investing in these sessions, your company can help develop a skilled, effective, and motivated construction workforce. To leverage this community engagement opportunity, please contact Daniel Torres at [email protected].

