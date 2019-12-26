Bunch Brothers Hosts Annual Fall Auction in Louisville, Kentucky

In what has become an annual tradition in the Louisville area, Bunch Brothers conducted its popular Two-Day Fall Auction Dec. 3 to 4 across from the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. The auction covered several acres of equipment from area contractors, dealers and rental houses.

Day one focused primarily on construction equipment and included a large selection of excavators, loaders, backhoes, skid steers, motorgraders, manlifts and other related equipment.

Day two featured a wide variety of trucks and trailers. The auction attracted a crowd of equipment buyers from Kentucky and surrounding states while drawing active online bidding as well. CEG