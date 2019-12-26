--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Bunch Brothers Hosts Annual Fall Auction in Louisville, Kentucky

Thu December 26, 2019 - Midwest Edition #26
CEG



In what has become an annual tradition in the Louisville area, Bunch Brothers conducted its popular Two-Day Fall Auction Dec. 3 to 4 across from the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. The auction covered several acres of equipment from area contractors, dealers and rental houses.

Day one focused primarily on construction equipment and included a large selection of excavators, loaders, backhoes, skid steers, motorgraders, manlifts and other related equipment.

Day two featured a wide variety of trucks and trailers. The auction attracted a crowd of equipment buyers from Kentucky and surrounding states while drawing active online bidding as well. CEG

Kevin Riggs of Elizabethtown Manufacturing puts a Caterpillar D4CXL crawler tractor through its paces at the auction.
Kevin Riggs of Elizabethtown Manufacturing puts a Caterpillar D4CXL crawler tractor through its paces at the auction.

Robbie Hunt (seated) of Hunt Farms and Jeffery Morris of Morris Farms gave this John Deere 544K wheel loader a close look at the auction.
Robbie Hunt (seated) of Hunt Farms and Jeffery Morris of Morris Farms gave this John Deere 544K wheel loader a close look at the auction.

Nick Goffinet and daughter, Katie, talk over a bid strategy on this Cat 308 mini-excavator.
Nick Goffinet and daughter, Katie, talk over a bid strategy on this Cat 308 mini-excavator.

Bunch Brothers’ lead auctioneer, Steven Bunch, calls out another winning bid.
Bunch Brothers’ lead auctioneer, Steven Bunch, calls out another winning bid.

(L-R): Taylor County Recycling’s Ted Blanford, along with Jackie and Sean Propes try out this Komatsu WA380 wheel loader at the auction.
(L-R): Taylor County Recycling’s Ted Blanford, along with Jackie and Sean Propes try out this Komatsu WA380 wheel loader at the auction.

Father and son team, Brandon (L) and Brad Pardieck of BP2 Construction, were pleased to have placed the winning bid on this Caterpillar D6k dozer.
Father and son team, Brandon (L) and Brad Pardieck of BP2 Construction, were pleased to have placed the winning bid on this Caterpillar D6k dozer.

Greg (L) and Tony Holder of Holder Concrete and Construction picked up this Bobcat S175 skid steer loader at the Bunch Brothers auction.
Greg (L) and Tony Holder of Holder Concrete and Construction picked up this Bobcat S175 skid steer loader at the Bunch Brothers auction.



