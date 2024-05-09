List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    TEC Holds Grand Opening Event in Huntsville, Alabama

    Thu May 09, 2024 - Southeast Edition #10
    CEG


    Tractor & Equipment Company (TEC) held a huge open house event on April 11, 2024, to commemorate the grand opening of its new Huntsville, Ala., branch facility.

    Approximately 500 customers, guests and dignitaries from northern Alabama turned out to be a part of the event. Plenty of catered food as well as grilled items from the TEC staff was served. Great "swag bags" were given out and facility tours were provided. The event turned out to be an all-around great time for attendees.

    TEC vendors turned out in droves to help support the event with displays of their machines set up around the new building and inside the spacious showroom.

    "We're fortunate to have so many loyal customers in Huntsville and the northeast Alabama area," said Chad Stracener, chairman and CEO of Tractor & Equipment Co. "We want our customers to view TEC as a leader in product support. This new facility will allow us to respond faster to our customer's parts and service needs and uphold our commitment to product support."

    This new facility is situated on approximately 8.5 acres in the heart of the industrial area of Huntsville, Ala. It boasts more than 32,000 sq. ft. with approximately 12,000 sq. ft. of that space dedicated to shop area (including shop offices and breakroom) with an attached 1,800 sq. ft. covered area for lubricants and DEF storage. There also is more than 10,000 sq. ft. for parts inventory. A separate structure houses a 2,800-sq.-ft. combo interior/exterior wash rack with recycled wastewater closed-loop system to keep trucks and equipment clean.

    To provide a green environment, a "heavy package" of landscaping with 95 trees and 285 shrubs were planted as well as complete sodding and extensive erosion control engineering to keep this location ecofriendly for years to come.

    The 10 service bays are served by two 5-ton overhead cranes. The grand entrance and parts lobby was built to be the company's largest, yet; providing a true large scale showroom area for indoor machine display and off the rack purchase items. The showroom area also was fitted with a high-performance fabric insulation system at the exposed roof structure; providing additional thermal R-value to help maintain a comfortable environment and support energy efficiency.

    Building this facility was a long-term strategically planned and engineered endeavor. Powers & Associates, based in Trussville, Ala., was the general contractor for this project, and its representatives praised the work from its subcontractors and suppliers, including Rogers Group, Vulcan Steel, Conditioned Air Solutions, Mike Jones Construction, Stewart Electric, Dean Plumbing, Specon Systems, J&R Glass, Herston Paint, Hooper & Chandler, Deshazo Crane, Magic City Door, MTT Group, Comer Polishing, Finer Finishes, TV Metals, All Steel, Morard & Company, among many others.

    Komatsu, Wirtgen Group, LeeBoy/Rosco, SENNEBOGEN, Fecon, Gradall, Superior, Etnyre, Schwarze Industries and other specialty products and attachments are available at this location.

    This new Tractor & Equipment Company branch is located at 190 Dan Tibbs Rd. NW, Huntsville, AL. CEG

    The new Huntsville, Ala., Tractor & Equipment Company facility is located on Dan Tibbs Road in the heart of the Huntsville industrial area. (TEC photo)
    The people and companies that came together to build this facility (L-R) are Tom Powers, Powers & Associates, General Contractors Inc., Trussville, Ala. (the general contractor for the facility); Alandra and Scott Roberts, director of facilities, TEC; and Leslie Mitchell, Justin and Michele Tully, Cliff Murphy and Cheryl Kellum, all of Powers & Associates. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): It was a great family event for customers and staffers including Drew Gardner of Tennessee Valley Land Works, Albertville, Ala., and his son, Haden Gardner; and Dwight and Laurie Swaim of TEC and their grandchildren, Lucy and Rhett Swaim. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): The Wirtgen Group was well represented at the event by Greg Cox, Jan Schmidt, Al Casey, Chris Clarkson, Josh Weston and Scott Lyons. (CEG photo)
    This Wirtgen SP 15i slipform paver is fresh off the tour at World of Concrete in Las Vegas and was transported to Alabama for addition to the fleet of Ford Concrete Construction. (L-R) are Dwight Swaim, TEC; Greg Ford (machine buyer), Ford Concrete Construction, Leighton, Ala.; Al Casey, Wirtgen; and Travis Howell, TEC. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): SENNEBOGEN representatives Ryan Zenor, Paul Quistorff and Eddie Smith traveled to Huntsville to promote their machines, including this big 825E material handler. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Friends and customers catch up on the industry at the event, including Chad Stracener, TEC; Barry Miller, Halston Carter and Carlton Elliott of Grayson Carter & Son Contracting Inc., Athens, Ala.; and Joe Patton, TEC. (CEG photo)
    Impressive displays of Komatsu machines were staged around the facility for the grand opening event. (TEC photo)
    Approximately 500 customers, friends and guests made it to the event for some incredible hospitality and lunch. (TEC photo)
    (L-R): Customers and their TEC sales representatives came together to see the new facility, including Rick Whybrew; five-year-old, John Emmett Hawkins; Bodie Hawkins of Hawkins Groundwork, Athens, Ala.; and TEC’s Dwight Swaim. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Fresh off his retirement from TEC’s Decatur, Ala., branch after a 52-year career with the company is Don Burgreen, who shares some stories with old friends Craig Williamson, Rogers Group, Huntsville, Ala.; Zach Thomas, TEC-Decatur, Ala.; and Larry Foltz of Komatsu. (CEG photo)
    The spacious showroom is at the heart of the branch design and has indoor equipment displays, as well as plenty of off-the-shelf products available. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): TEC representatives warmly welcome their guests, including Collin Bussman, TEC; Dale Johnson, Lyndon Johnson, Tucker Johnson, Jade Johnson of Southern Earth Moving, Grant, Ala.; and Dwight Swaim, TEC. (CEG photo)
    Enjoying some lunch time chat before heading back to work (L-R) are Will Martin, Martin’s Excavating, Guntersville, Ala.; Lance Ratzlaff, Green Mountain Rental, Guntersville, Ala.; Dwight Swaim, TEC; Shawn Rice, SCS Alabama, Grant, Ala.; and Brody Campbell, Campbell Transport, Huntsville, Ala. (CEG photo)
    Enjoying the day’s events (L-R) are Patrick Cunningham, Patrick Cunningham Construction & Excavating, Scottsboro, Ala.; Connor Bussman, TEC; and Collin Langford, C.A. Langford Co. Inc., Guntersville, Ala. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Komatsu provided big support for the event and representatives attended from all over the Southeast including Blake Sloan, Bill Hollis, Josue Tuchez, Jason Workman, Steve Marks and Larry Foltz. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Connor Bussman, TEC; Paul Butler and John Linville, both of Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas; and Gary Dodd, TEC, talk about the machines in service for the city of Scottsboro, Ala. (CEG photo)
    Bryce Davis (R) of LeeBoy rolled in from North Carolina to join his TEC dealer reps including Zach Thomas and others to promote the LeeBoy/Rosco products. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Alabama Events Tractor & Equipment Company






