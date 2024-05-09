Tractor & Equipment Company (TEC) held a huge open house event on April 11, 2024, to commemorate the grand opening of its new Huntsville, Ala., branch facility.

Approximately 500 customers, guests and dignitaries from northern Alabama turned out to be a part of the event. Plenty of catered food as well as grilled items from the TEC staff was served. Great "swag bags" were given out and facility tours were provided. The event turned out to be an all-around great time for attendees.

TEC vendors turned out in droves to help support the event with displays of their machines set up around the new building and inside the spacious showroom.

"We're fortunate to have so many loyal customers in Huntsville and the northeast Alabama area," said Chad Stracener, chairman and CEO of Tractor & Equipment Co. "We want our customers to view TEC as a leader in product support. This new facility will allow us to respond faster to our customer's parts and service needs and uphold our commitment to product support."

This new facility is situated on approximately 8.5 acres in the heart of the industrial area of Huntsville, Ala. It boasts more than 32,000 sq. ft. with approximately 12,000 sq. ft. of that space dedicated to shop area (including shop offices and breakroom) with an attached 1,800 sq. ft. covered area for lubricants and DEF storage. There also is more than 10,000 sq. ft. for parts inventory. A separate structure houses a 2,800-sq.-ft. combo interior/exterior wash rack with recycled wastewater closed-loop system to keep trucks and equipment clean.

To provide a green environment, a "heavy package" of landscaping with 95 trees and 285 shrubs were planted as well as complete sodding and extensive erosion control engineering to keep this location ecofriendly for years to come.

The 10 service bays are served by two 5-ton overhead cranes. The grand entrance and parts lobby was built to be the company's largest, yet; providing a true large scale showroom area for indoor machine display and off the rack purchase items. The showroom area also was fitted with a high-performance fabric insulation system at the exposed roof structure; providing additional thermal R-value to help maintain a comfortable environment and support energy efficiency.

Building this facility was a long-term strategically planned and engineered endeavor. Powers & Associates, based in Trussville, Ala., was the general contractor for this project, and its representatives praised the work from its subcontractors and suppliers, including Rogers Group, Vulcan Steel, Conditioned Air Solutions, Mike Jones Construction, Stewart Electric, Dean Plumbing, Specon Systems, J&R Glass, Herston Paint, Hooper & Chandler, Deshazo Crane, Magic City Door, MTT Group, Comer Polishing, Finer Finishes, TV Metals, All Steel, Morard & Company, among many others.

Komatsu, Wirtgen Group, LeeBoy/Rosco, SENNEBOGEN, Fecon, Gradall, Superior, Etnyre, Schwarze Industries and other specialty products and attachments are available at this location.

This new Tractor & Equipment Company branch is located at 190 Dan Tibbs Rd. NW, Huntsville, AL. CEG

