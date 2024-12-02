Burns Construction, a family-owned business founded in 1957, has evolved into a multi-divisional company with over 400 employees. Their success is attributed to core values, strong partnerships like Tyler Equipment, and commitment to community involvement. Through continued growth and innovation, they maintain a legacy of quality work and family spirit.

CEG photo With their recently purchased Volvo excavator (L-R) are Ken Burns Jr.; Joe Burns; Ken Burns Sr.; and Matt Tyler, sales representative of Tyler Equipment.

In the ever-evolving world of construction, few companies achieve a balance between growth, innovation and preserving the ethos of a family business. Burns Construction, a multi-generational company headquartered in Connecticut, is an example of how a vision can evolve into a legacy.

Starting from modest beginnings, the company has expanded its footprint, diversified its operations and built an enduring relationship with partners like Tyler Equipment, which supplies much of its machinery.

Modest Beginning

Burns Construction was founded by Edward T. Burns Jr. in 1957. Like many veterans, when Burns returned home from serving in the Korean War, he sought stability and purpose after his service. His ambition took the form of a small construction company focused initially on residential driveways and sidewalks. This humble start laid the foundation for a thriving enterprise.

Burns' approach was simple but effective — focus on quality and build a team that shared his dedication. Over the years, his commitment to excellence became the cornerstone of the Burns Construction philosophy.

Transition, Expansion

By the mid-1980s, Burns' son, Ken Burns Sr., officially joined the family business after spending summers working under his father's guidance. At the time, Burns Construction employed eight workers and concentrated on asphalt paving and utility patch work.

The company's first major turning point came in 1986 when it ventured into installing natural gas pipelines during a regional boom in natural gas infrastructure. This move not only diversified the service offerings but also set the company on a trajectory of significant growth. Over the years, it expanded into commercial and municipal projects, providing excavation, site work and paving services for schools, parking garages and other infrastructure.

Today, Burns Construction employs more than 400 people. Despite its size, the company retains the spirit of a small family business.

Family Affair: Future of Burns Construction

As a family-run business, Burns Construction is deeply rooted in its legacy, while keeping an eye on the future. Ken Burns Sr. now leads the company, with the next generation actively involved. His sons, Ken Jr. and Joe, equipped with degrees in construction management and business, are already contributing to the company's continued growth.

Family dynamics in business can be challenging, but communication and a shared vision have been their guiding principles. "We all have the same goal," Ken Sr.. said, "to keep growing, secure big contracts and work together."

Core Values: Heart of Success

Burns Sr. attributes the company's growth and success to two key factors: its people and its philosophy.

"We still run the company like there are eight people working here," he said. "We treat people like we want to be treated. This principle extends not only to employees but also to clients and partners."

Photo courtesy of Burns Construction

Many employees have been with the company for decades, seeing it not just as a job but as a career. Burns Construction has invested heavily in ensuring its employees have room to grow, whether through on-the-job mentorship or an updated training facility. Opened in 2017, the training center received an upgrade in 2023 to meet growing demands, representing an investment of more than $2 million.

The facility offers hands-on experience with industry equipment, certifications in safety and operation and even fundamental skills like shoveling.

Burns Construction also understands the importance of community — it hosts "Touch-a-Truck" events, sponsors local initiatives and organizes toy drives during the holiday season. These efforts not only strengthen ties to the community but also help attract like-minded employees who value giving back.

Divisions, Specializations

Burns Construction operates multiple divisions, each catering to a specific aspect of construction:

Natural Gas Pipeline Division: The backbone of growth in the 1980s, this division continues to service Connecticut's gas companies and has recently expanded into Massachusetts.

The backbone of growth in the 1980s, this division continues to service Connecticut's gas companies and has recently expanded into Massachusetts. Water and Sewer Division: Focused on municipal utility work.

Focused on municipal utility work. Site Division: The newest branch, handling excavation and site preparation for large-scale projects.

The newest branch, handling excavation and site preparation for large-scale projects. Paving Division: Offering both commercial and residential asphalt paving.

Offering both commercial and residential asphalt paving. Recycling Division: Dedicated to sustainability, this division recycles asphalt and stone, providing materials that meet state specifications.

Building Partnerships

Central to the success has been its partnership with Tyler Equipment, a family-run dealership. This relationship dates back to the late 1960s or early 1970s, when Edward T. Burns Jr. first began trading in loaders annually to keep up with advancing technology. Today, Burns Construction relies heavily on Tyler's expertise to outfit its fleet with Volvo machinery.

Burns Sr. praised Tyler Equipment not just for its Volvo machines, but for its service and commitment to excellence.

CEG photo

"If Tyler says something, they stand behind it," he said. "It's not just the equipment; it's the people. Their service team treats the smallest repairs with the same urgency as the largest. It's a partnership built on trust."

One of the defining moments in the Burns-Tyler partnership came when Matt Tyler, their sales representative, delivered a crucial excavator bucket to a job site in Stamford.

"They went above and beyond, personally delivering it to ensure our project stayed on track," said Ken Jr. "That kind of support is invaluable in this business."

From its first Volvo purchase two decades ago to its current fleet of equipment, trust and mutual respect have formed the backbone of this collaboration.

Burns Sr. recalled taking a leap of faith when purchasing the company's first Volvo paver. At the time, Volvo paving equipment was relatively rare in Connecticut, but the trust in Tyler's sales and service teams tipped the scales.

"We were confident in the relationship," Ken Jr. said. "That's why we're now on our third paver and continue to expand with their compactors and other equipment."

Using Volvo technology has enabled Burns Construction to deploy cutting-edge equipment, including GPS-enabled excavators that streamline operations on large site jobs.

"It's like stepping into a spaceship," Ken Jr. said. "The cameras, GPS and other features make the operator's job so much easier."

Equipment Evolution

As Burns Construction evolved, so did its approach to equipment. With the company's steady growth came the need for a more systematic and collaborative approach to managing its fleet, which now encompasses everything from tri-axle trucks to advanced excavators. What once was a single person's decision has been transformed into a collective process, with input from a dedicated team ensuring every purchase aligns with both the company's needs and long-term goals.

The company's fleet includes more than 50 Volvo machines supplied by Tyler, ranging from compact to 100,000-lb. excavators, loaders and pavers.

"Everyone has a wish list, but we've got to balance that with what's essential to the work," Ken Jr. said. "It's a challenge, but we've built a process that works."

Current Project

CEG photo

Burns Construction is working on a project in Darien, Conn., that involves the installation of approximately 2,000 ft. of 8-in. plastic 100-lb. gas line. The entire gas line is being extended for a condo development in Darien. The total project is valued at $100 million.

Equipment on the site includes a Volvo 230 wheeled excavator, a Volvo L30 loader, a Volvo 145 excavator, various dump trucks and a new Hydrovac truck for hydro excavation.

The project started in early October and is slated for completion by Dec. 1. It's a very congested area with a significant traffic control challenge. According to Ken Burns Jr., "The city of Darien police department has done a great job maintaining the flow of traffic. On a daily basis between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. crew members are on site.

Looking Ahead

As Burns Construction continues to evolve, its core values remain unchanged: quality work, investment in people, and strong partnerships. Whether it's their relationship with Tyler Equipment, their commitment to employee training, or their community involvement, Burns Construction sets an example of what a modern construction company can achieve.

For Ken Burns and his team, the future is not just about expanding their portfolio but about maintaining the integrity and family spirit that have been their hallmark for over six decades. CEG

