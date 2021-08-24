Butler Machinery Company President Twylah Blotsky announced the company's plans for aggressive growth through spring 2022 with the purchase of existing buildings in both Watertown, S.D., and Sidney, Mont. — a brand new territory for Butler — and a new building in Kearney, Neb.

With these expansion plans come many job opportunities at these locations, and throughout the company, as the need to add team members is a top priority to support the growth strategy.

"We are looking forward to widening our store footprint and growing our team. These new stores, and the additional employees we'll need to bring on board, will allow us to better serve our customers throughout our whole region," said Blotsky, Butler's new president and CEO, and fourth family member to lead the company.

The new Watertown store, formerly Hurkes Equipment, will be Butler's 19th dealership location.

"Butler Machinery has experienced rapid growth in this region of South Dakota, and the new store location will allow us to support our customers with equipment, parts, service and technology more efficiently and effectively," said Blotsky.

The Watertown location will offer the full line of Cat compact and heavy equipment, as well as AGCO equipment brands including Fendt, Massey Ferguson, RoGator, TerraGator and Gleaner, plus select CLAAS equipment and additional smaller agriculture equipment lines. This facility is located at 603 10th Street NW and projected to open this fall.

The Sidney facility, formerly B&B Rentals, will open as a Butler Ag Equipment store and will be Butler's first store in Montana and 20th store location overall.

Butler Ag Equipment is a division of Butler Machinery Company, focusing only on agriculture equipment lines.

The new Sidney location will be Butler's fifth store branded as Butler Ag Equipment and will offer the full line of AGCO equipment brands, select CLAAS equipment and other smaller ag-focused lines, as well as ag technology, parts and service. The store plans to open this fall and will be located at 34940 MT-23, near the intersection of MT-16 and MT-23, just outside of Sidney.

A brand-new store at 4000 East 47th Street, Kearney, Neb. will replace Butler Ag Equipment's current location at 40060 US-Hwy 30 upon completion. The 20,000 sq. ft. building will house an 11,000 sq. ft. full-service shop, allowing Butler to support customers in Kearney and the surrounding areas in a much broader way.

The new Kearney location will carry the full line of equipment from Fendt, RoGator, TerraGator and Gleaner, as well as additional smaller ag equipment lines. The new Kearney location will have expanded parts stocking and greater service abilities.

"Butler is in a great position for growth right now. Our team has never been stronger, and the equipment manufacturers we're partnered with are at the top of their game. It puts us in the perfect place to grow through both physical locations and by adding new talent to our team," said Blotsky. "I'm excited for our future."

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories