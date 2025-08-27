Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Calder Brothers Holds Fifth Annual Echoes of Emma Fundraising Event

    The Calder family held the fifth annual "Echoes of Emma" fundraising event in memory of their daughter, Emma, who passed away in 2020. The event supported a scholarship fund at Clemson University to help students in need achieve their dream of a college education. Over 150 community members attended, showing immense support for the cause and honoring Emma's love for nature and desire to attend Clemson. Emma's family expressed gratitude for the generosity and kindness shown.

    Wed August 27, 2025 - Southeast Edition #18
    CEG


    The Calder family held the fifth annual "Echoes of Emma" event, Aug. 17-18, 2025, in memory of their daughter, Emma, who passed away in 2020.

    Emma Calder, daughter of Dave and Sally Calder, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. Emma's dream was to go to Clemson University with her sisters.

    Emma's love for nature and desire to attend Clemson were honored, with the family grateful for the community's support.

    In memory of Emma, the family set up a scholarship fund with Clemson to allow students in need to achieve their dream of a college education. To support this scholarship, the fifth annual "Echoes of Emma" golf tournament was held Aug. 18; a silent auction was held the evening before.

    The fundraising goal was high; everyone came together and supported the event. Both a morning and afternoon shotgun starts were held to accommodate all the players. More than 150 members of the community attended the silent auction fundraiser. The family was and continues to be overjoyed with everyone's generosity and support.

    "If you didn't know Emma, she was 16 years old and a junior at Wade Hampton High School," her family said. "She was funny, shy, tender-hearted, wild, untamable, smart and a million other things. She loved nature, animals and the earth, in general. She loved the ocean and wanted to become a marine biologist, maybe even move to Hawaii someday."

    Emma truly looked forward to being a Clemson Tiger.

    "So many people wanted to help after the accident, and this scholarship gave the family a unique opportunity to channel this into something positive that can both honor Emma as well as help someone else," said David Calder. "They truly believe that this is what Emma would have wanted. She was so kind and had an unmatched compassion and empathy for others."

    "Thank you all for your support in our efforts and for everyone helping us on this project," said Carly, Ellie, David and Sally Calder. "Emma is always on our minds, and we want to share her memory and her kindness with as many people as we can." CEG

    Brothers David (L) and Glen Calder on the first tee; it also was David’s birthday. (CEG photo)
    Liz Young of Young Paving in Spartanburg, S.C., has been coming to the event since its inception. (CEG photo)
    April Stambaugh (L) and Shannon Spurrier welcomed the many guests and assisted them with tickets. (CEG photo)
    David Calder welcomes the family’s many friends who have attended the event from the beginning. (CEG photo)
    David, Sally, Carly and Ellie Calder. (CEG photo)
    Tim Vernal (L) and Scott Sullivan, both of TR Vernal Paving in Raleigh, enjoy the cocktail party. Both men have been attending the event from the beginning. (CEG photo)
    Weeks Evans (L) of Arbor Land Design in Greenville, S.C., and James Misczcat of Southern Shade Tree, also in Greenville. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Alan Montgomery of Hackney in Wilmington, N.C.; Adam Black of Velocity Truck Center in Greenville, S.C.; and Jonathan and Dalton Blackburn, both of Jonathan Blackburn Contractors in Greenville, S.C. (CEG photo)
    Derek O’Neill of Valor Homes in Greenville, S.C., both a decorated soldier from the Gulf War and a plus four handicap, hits a perfect 325-yd. drive. (CEG photo)




