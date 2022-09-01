List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Calder Brothers Holds Second Annual 'Echoes of Emma' Event

Thu September 01, 2022 - Southeast Edition #18
CEG


Emma Calder, daughter of Dave and Sally Calder, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. Emma's dream was to go to Clemson University with her sisters.

In memory of Emma, the family set up a scholarship fund with Clemson to assist in allowing students in need to achieve their dream of a college education. In helping to support this scholarship, the 2nd annual "Echoes of Emma" golf tournament was held Aug. 26, 2022. The goals are high, but everyone came together for the Echoes of Emma silent auction and golf tournament, helping to assist and allow students at Clemson to fulfill the dream and accomplish their goals.

The event doubled in size from 2021. There were 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. shotgun starts to accommodate all the players. Nearly 400 people attended the silent auction fund raiser. The family was overjoyed with everyone's generosity.

"If you didn't know Emma, she was 16 years old and a Junior at Wade Hampton High School. She was funny, shy, tender-hearted, wild, untamable, smart, and a million other things. She loved nature, animals and the Earth in general. She loved the ocean and wanted to become a marine biologist, maybe even move to Hawaii someday," her family said.

The money from this fundraiser is going to a memorial scholarship at Clemson University in Emma's name. Both of her older sisters currently go to Clemson and Emma was hoping to go there as well after graduating from Wade Hampton. This scholarship will be awarded to a student who is going to Clemson and will be given every year for their four years.

"So many people wanted to help after the accident, and this scholarship gave the family a unique opportunity to channel this into something positive that can both honor Emma as well as help someone else. They truly believe that this is what Emma would have wanted. She was so kind and had an unmatched compassion and empathy for others," Calder Brothers said.

"Thank you all for your support in our efforts and for everyone helping us on this project. Emma is always on our minds and we want to share her memory and her kindness with as many people as we can," Carly, Ellie, David and Sally Calder said. CEG

David Calder thanks everyone for their friendship and support during the event. With him are his daughter, Carly, wife, Sally, and daughter, Ellie. (CEG photo)
The 2nd annual “Echoes of Emma” event was held Aug. 26, 2022. (CEG photo)
Scott Powell of Livingston and Haven in Charlotte put the ball inches from the hole. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Don Kako and Ben Aho, both of ECS Development in Campobello, S.C., and Jimmy Hicklin and Barry Sullivan, both of Hills Machinery. (CEG photo)
Jamie Roush of Dynapac made a great shot putting the ball on the green while his teammates look on. (CEG photo)
John Gorman (L) and Mike Boyle, both of Richmond Machinery, had a great round. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Curtis Carr, House of Raeford; Eric Robinson, GE Healthcare; Perry Sanders, Best Services of Oconeee in Seneca, S.C.; and Abram Sanders, Best Properties in Greenville, S.C. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Heath Watton, Doug Neff and Mickey Gourley, all of Southeastern Equipment, and Cole Renken of Bomag. (CEG photo)
Wayne Calder and his granddaughter, Adelaide. (CEG photo)
Judy Madaus of Calder Brothers looks over the silent auction items. (CEG photo)
Shellie Larranaga (L) and Jennifer Bishop, both of Dynapac, check out the many wonderful items in the silent auction. (CEG photo)
The Wayland Thorn Band provided great entertainment. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Heath Watton, Doug Neff and Mickey Gourley, all of Southeastern Equipment in Ohio, and Royal Davis and Glen Calder, both of Calder Brothers. (CEG photo)
Nearly 400 people attended the silent auction fund raiser. The family was overjoyed with everyone’s generosity. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Jerry Chapman, Alzheimer’s Association; Cameron Calder; Stephen Chow, Alzheimer’s Association; Glen Calder; and Jamie Guay, Alzheimer’s Association. (CEG photo)
Ellie, Dave, Sally and Carly Calder. (CEG photo)




