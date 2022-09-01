Emma Calder, daughter of Dave and Sally Calder, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. Emma's dream was to go to Clemson University with her sisters.

In memory of Emma, the family set up a scholarship fund with Clemson to assist in allowing students in need to achieve their dream of a college education. In helping to support this scholarship, the 2nd annual "Echoes of Emma" golf tournament was held Aug. 26, 2022. The goals are high, but everyone came together for the Echoes of Emma silent auction and golf tournament, helping to assist and allow students at Clemson to fulfill the dream and accomplish their goals.

The event doubled in size from 2021. There were 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. shotgun starts to accommodate all the players. Nearly 400 people attended the silent auction fund raiser. The family was overjoyed with everyone's generosity.

"If you didn't know Emma, she was 16 years old and a Junior at Wade Hampton High School. She was funny, shy, tender-hearted, wild, untamable, smart, and a million other things. She loved nature, animals and the Earth in general. She loved the ocean and wanted to become a marine biologist, maybe even move to Hawaii someday," her family said.

The money from this fundraiser is going to a memorial scholarship at Clemson University in Emma's name. Both of her older sisters currently go to Clemson and Emma was hoping to go there as well after graduating from Wade Hampton. This scholarship will be awarded to a student who is going to Clemson and will be given every year for their four years.

"So many people wanted to help after the accident, and this scholarship gave the family a unique opportunity to channel this into something positive that can both honor Emma as well as help someone else. They truly believe that this is what Emma would have wanted. She was so kind and had an unmatched compassion and empathy for others," Calder Brothers said.

"Thank you all for your support in our efforts and for everyone helping us on this project. Emma is always on our minds and we want to share her memory and her kindness with as many people as we can," Carly, Ellie, David and Sally Calder said. CEG

Today's top stories