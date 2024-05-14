Caltrans will spend approximately $930 million over the next four years to improve bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure throughout the state, according to a plan approved by the California Transportation Commission (CTC). This includes 265 mi. of new and improved bike lanes on state highways and the addition of more than 1,300 safety elements by mid-2028.

The CTC also approved a series of transportation projects totaling approximately $1 billion in continuing a historic push to improve the vital transportation infrastructure through rural and urban projects throughout the state.

The latest allocations include nearly $375 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and $276 million via Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

The bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure spending plan is part of the 2024 State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP). Funding over the next four years will improve access and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians using the state highway system. Of the 265 new and improved bike lanes, 203 miles are a combination of Class 1, 2, and 4 variety, and 62 miles are designated Class 3. Safety elements featured in the plan include more visible and separated bike lanes, ADA-accessible curb ramps, better signage, and upgraded signalization.

"The future of transportation relies on offering increased options for everybody, including better paths for walking and infrastructure for biking," said Tony Tavares, Caltrans director. "These investments will help us build a California that fits every traveler, including those on foot, on bicycles, and on other personal mobility devices."

The following projects are among those that will focus on improvements in pedestrian infrastructure:

A $36 million project in Imperial County on State Routes 115, 111 and 86 to fix existing sidewalks and add new sidewalks, Class II bike lanes and Class IV separated bikeways. Improvements include ADA curb ramp upgrades, lighting systems, traffic signal system upgrades and overhead sign structure rehabilitation;

A $19.6 million project on the Pacific Coast Highway (SR 1) in Santa Cruz County to repair 8.3 mi. of pavement, guardrail, crosswalks, sign panels and Class II bike lanes. This project includes new bike guide striping and enhanced signage. The finished product will all be brought up to the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Other projects include:

District 1: Eureka

Approximately $10.4 million in emergency allocations toward the removal of slide material and hazardous trees, roadway repairs and the construction of rockfall barriers on U.S. 199 from Hiouchi to the Oregon State Line in Del Norte County following a series of wildfires that started on Aug. 15, 2023.

District 4: Bay Area

Santa Clara County

A total of $8.2 million allocation for Better Bikeways on San Fernando Corridor in Downtown San Jose: On San Fernando Street from Almaden Boulevard to 11th Street along San Jose State University.

San Francisco County

A total of $5.9 million allocated for U.S. 101 in the city and County of San Francisco, at Twenty Third Street Overcrossing and at Third Street Undercrossing to replace and upgrade existing bridge rails with new bridge rails to meet current crash and safety standards;

A total of $4 million allocation for SR 80 in the city of San Francisco, from 16th Street to 7th Street and on US 101, from 16th Street to 0.5 mi. south of Market Street. On Oct. 19, 2023, during bridge inspections, it was discovered that portions of the bridge deck had been missing tubular railing, temporarily protected by guardrail and damaged unsound guardrail at multiple locations. This project will replace damaged bridge concrete barriers and tubular railing.

San Mateo County

Nearly $7.5 million allocated to SR 1 in Half Moon Bay, at the Pilarcitos Creek Bridge and on SR 84 at San Gregorio Creek Bridge, to retrofit scour critical bridges to preserve the structural integrity of the bridges by reinforcing with Rock Slope Protection (RSP);

Officials allocated $7 million for SR 1 in Daly City, from SR 35 (Skyline Boulevard) to I-280, for the construction of permanent full trash capture (FTC) devices to achieve statewide National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit compliance units for trash capture. Financial Contribution Only (FCO) to the town of Colma to construct permanent devices.

District 5: Santa Barbara

$17.5 million to upgrade the median barrier, enhance highway worker safety, improve drainage systems and pavement as well as install transportation management system elements on U.S. 101 from just north of Sheffield Drive to just south of San Ysidro Road in Santa Barbara County;

$22.2 million to widen Highway 46 East along the Antelope Grade east of the Highway 46 East/State Route 41 Interchange in northern San Luis Obispo County. This funding will allow for the existing 2-lane conventional highway to be widened into a 4-lane divided expressway. This will fund the first of two segments to complete this project. This entire allocation is from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1).

District 7: Fresno

$32.1 million. is being invested for Blackwell's Corner CAPM. This project will rehabilitate pavement, replace signage, upgrade guardrail, rehabilitate drainage systems and upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards on State Route 33 near McKittrick from south of Lokern Road to 0.9 mi. south of State Route 46.

District 8: Riverside

A $6.6 million project in San Bernardino County along State Route 38 near Redlands, from Occidental Drive to Crafton Avenue. The project encompasses pavement rehabilitation, upgrading transportation management system (TMS) elements, bringing facilities up to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and constructing pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

District 11: San Diego

$33,793,000 to SANDAG for the San Onofre to Pulgas Double Track, constructing 1.1 mi. of additional second main track capacity adjacent to the main track, including new bridges;

$91,590,000 in the city of San Diego, from Route 15 to Route 52, to add and upgrade transportation management system (TMS) elements, rehabilitate pavement, rehabilitate drainage, replace signs and enhance highway worker safety;

$6,500,000 and $5,500,000 on I-15 in San Diego to SANDAG to construct a bridge structure at Vesta Street, install signal prioritization technologies, widen the SB SR 15 Main Street offramp, rehabilitate deteriorating pavement and implement Naval gate improvements;

$6,500,000 on I-5 in San Diego County to SANDAG to introduce connected all-day and off-peak dedicated truck lanes and intelligent transportation systems technologies along Harbor Drive and connecting arterials to I-5 and SR 15 in San Diego and National City.

District 12: Orange County

$10.9 million, including $10 million in IIJA funding, for a project on Interstate 605 (I-605) in the cities of Los Alamitos and Long Beach to install safety lighting.

Today's top stories