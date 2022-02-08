List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
California Rental Association Hosts 2022 Rental Rally Show

Tue February 08, 2022 - West Edition #4
CEG


Representing Volvo Construction Equipment and Services (L-R) are Cheyenne Linich, Phil Ransom, Chris Raulinito and Ed Galindo, demonstrating a comprehensive mobile generator line up from Doosan Portable Power. Darrin Martin (kneeling) represents Doosan.

The 2022 Rental Rally Tradeshow returned to Southpoint Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev., on January 24 to 26.

The show returned after cancelling the 2021 show due to the pandemic. Initial attendance numbers and feedback appear to show that the traffic was steady and the seminars were well attended. The Rental Rally Tradeshow serves as an opportunity to network with other rental center owners and attend industry specific seminars, dedicated to either equipment rental or party rental.

The 2022 Rental Rally Tradeshow marked 75 years for the California Rental Association (CRA), which was celebrated at an evening "Diamond Jubilee Gala" held in the Grand Ballroom of the South Point Casino. The gala included music, dinner, memories and honored members who work to provide valuable resources and services to the rental industry.

Each year, CRA recognizes and awards members of the association with board awards, member/vendor recognition awards and two special awards, in honor of previous members.

The James Gartland Memorial Award

This award honors the memory of the founder of the Rental Equipment Register and the long-time friend of the California Rental Association. James Gartland helped recognize many "Rentalmen of the Year" and the CRA continues that tradition by acknowledging men and women who embody the qualities Gartland himself demonstrated — respect, vision and leadership.

The 2022 award was presented to Mitch Gutierrez of Orbit Rentals.

The W.E. ‘Bud' Loeber Friendship Award

This award honors the memory of the California Rental Association's former assistant executive director by perpetuating the memory of his smile, his positive attitude and his friendly approach to life. The award is presented to association members who demonstrate a sincere interest in the rental industry and the people in it.

The 2022 award was presented to John Frantz of California Portable Event Equipment Sales Inc.

Among other recognition, Victoria Blackwell was presented with a "Dale Blackwell Tribute" plaque, a tribute to her husband Dale Blackwell, who passed away in early 2020. Dale Blackwell was the California Rental Association executive director and owner of Sacramento, Calif.-based Aba Daba Rents.

About California Rental Association

The California Rental Association is located in Sacramento, Calif., and is a nonprofit trade association representing the equipment and party rental industry since 1946. CRA is governed by a board of directors composed of a 17 rental center members plus five associate members, acting in the best interests of the association and shaping CRA's programs and policy proposals. CEG

Mitchell Apodaca, sales representative of Coastline Equipment, showcased John Deere compact excavators, which are perfect for the rental market, providing versatility and productivity.
Lance Smeins (L) and Neil Edmonds of Digga North America showed what Digga can provide for drilling and anchoring solutions for skid steer loaders, excavators up to 90 ton, truck cranes, backhoes, telehandlers, tractors and mini loaders.
(L-R): Ed Galindo, Chris Raulinaitis, Cheyenne Linic and Phil Ransom highlight Volvo’s new high performing ECR 25 electric compact electric excavator.
(L-R): Garry Haferber, Mark Choate, Scott Belmont and Paolo Pianigiani, all of IMER.
Representing Volvo Construction Equipment and Services (L-R) are Cheyenne Linich, Phil Ransom, Chris Raulinito and Ed Galindo, demonstrating a comprehensive mobile generator line up from Doosan Portable Power. Darrin Martin (kneeling) represents Doosan.
Bronson Anderson (L), western regional territory manager; and Dave Hawkins, account manager, specialty tools of Stanley Infrastructure, feature attachments ideal for mini-excavators and skid steer loaders, including Paladin’s new Strike Force Breakers and Bradco's skid steer cold planer. Both attachments are popular on the West Coast due to highway specs.
Nate Arnold (L) and Shawn Gallagher stand in front of theSkyjack SJ 20 vertical lift electric drive — a pilot program for the electric drive that will funnel through remaining electric scissors in the coming year.
Representing Sonsray (L-R) are Mike Wright, regional manager; Bryan Bernardino, store manager; Gregg Raslowsky, director of sales; and Kevin Bortolazo, national account manager of Case CE.
(L-R): D.J. Domeyer, Oscar Veloz, Luis Orozco, Brandon Dudley, all of Turfstar.




