List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Caltrans Invests $51.4M for Projects to Combat Climate Change

    Caltrans awarded $51.4M to 89 projects for sustainable, climate-resilient transportation in California. Majority of funding supports disadvantaged communities. Grants focus on climate adaptation, sustainable planning, and enhancing transit infrastructure to combat climate change impacts.

    Tue August 06, 2024 - West Edition #16
    Caltrans


    Shutterstock photo

    Caltrans is awarding more than $51 million in planning grants to 89 projects to help make the state's transportation system more resilient to the impacts of climate change. Of the total, $48.3 million (94 percent) will benefit disadvantaged communities.

    With a majority of funding coming from Gov. Gavin Newsom's clean transportation infrastructure package and the California Climate Commitment, Caltrans awarded planning grants for sustainable, climate-resilient transportation projects throughout California to help communities better withstand the impacts of extreme weather events fueled by climate change.

    The selected projects will help reduce planet-warming pollution, improve resiliency of the state highway system, enhance access to safe walkways and bike paths and expand natural disaster preparedness. Nearly $29 million comes from one-time state and federal sources made possible by Newsom's historic $15 billion clean transportation package in the 2022-23 state budget to further the state's ambitious climate goals. Another $12.4 million comes from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The awards will fund project planning and conceptual design efforts, helping move the projects closer to construction.

    "California is at the forefront of planning transportation projects built to help underserved communities withstand the effects of climate change," said Tony Tavares, Caltrans director. "By working closely with local partners, we can maintain a sustainable, adaptable and resilient transportation system that will serve all Californians far into the future."

    In total, Caltrans will fund:

    • $28.8 million in climate adaptation planning grants — all from Newsom's clean transportation infrastructure package — to 30 local, regional and transit agencies to identify transportation-related climate vulnerabilities through the development of climate adaptation plans, as well as project-level adaptation planning to address climate impacts to transportation infrastructure. Ninety-seven percent of these projects will benefit disadvantaged communities;
    • $19.2 million in sustainable communities competitive and technical grants to 50 local, regional and transit agencies for transportation and land use planning, as well as planning for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This includes more than $6 million to fund planning for 16 projects that improve safety and access for people who walk and bike. Ninety-two percent of these projects will benefit disadvantaged communities;
    • $3.4 million in federally funded strategic partnerships grants to nine projects that will plan for managed lanes, training and certification for local elected officials, comprehensive multimodal corridors, transit network and comprehensive operational analyses, improve interregional ADA paratransit coordination, develop airport passenger transportation recommendations, develop a zero-emissions bus fleet, coordinate multimodal transportation and land use compatibility;

    Caltrans awards transportation planning grants each year through a competitive process to encourage local and regional projects. Applications are evaluated on how projects advance state transportation and climate goals by identifying and addressing statewide, interregional or regional transportation deficiencies on the highway system. The grant program began in the 2015-16 fiscal year. Since then, Caltrans has awarded 685 planning grants totaling $266 million and more than 60 percent of those projects have been completed.

    SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared between state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

    For more information on projects that are building California's climate-friendly future, visit build.ca.gov and RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

    To view the complete list of this year's planning grant project awardees, visit https://dot.ca.gov/programs/transportation-planning/division-of-transportation-planning/regional-and-community-planning/sustainable-transportation-planning-grants/2024-2025-sustainable-transportation-planning-grant-winners.




    Today's top stories

    Graniterock's Critical Turbo Project Improves Safety

    Phase III of SCDOT's Berlin G Myers Parkway Begins

    HD Hyundai, NED Expand Relationship, Add 'Flagship' Locations in Florida, Texas

    Flatiron, Dragados Merge, Creating Second-Largest U.S. Civil Contractor

    Equip Exposition Exhibit Space Sold Out for 2024 Show

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Announces Leadership Changes for Product Support Operations

    Hayden-Murphy Named Full-Line BOMAG Americas Dealer in Minnesota

    UDOT Receives $20M Grant to Innovate New Technology



     

    Read more about...

    California California Department of Transportation Environmental Grant Money transportation







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA