Photo courtesy of Construction Association of Michigan

Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) and Home Builders Association of southeastern Michigan (HBA) have again joined forces to present Michigan's largest construction industry event, the Great Lakes Design and Construction EXPO 2024 (EXPO). The EXPO is a one-day statewide event bringing together residential and commercial designers, contractors, suppliers and service providers, and offering networking opportunities, educational workshops and special events to support the continued success of Michigan's building industry.

The EXPO will be held on Feb. 14, 2024, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Mich. Both commercial and residential industry professionals are expected to attend to learn about innovations in technology, products, supplies and services from more than 150 exhibitors. Industry-specific educational workshops and safety training will be offered, as well, to maximize skills, competency and professionalism.

"We are pleased to join with HBA for the fifth consecutive year to present the Great Lakes Design and Construction EXPO. This event provides exceptional business resources, networking and educational opportunities to benefit both commercial and residential professionals," said Kevin Koehler, president of CAM.

"We have found that while there are some differences between those involved in residential construction and those in commercial construction, there are far more areas where our interests align," said Forrest M. Wall, HBA's CEO, CAE "With the EXPO, we provide value and opportunity that exceeds the scope of what CAM and HBA could offer separately."

The EXPO will also host an Economic Forecast Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., before the Exhibit Floor opens, featuring keynote speaker Daniil Manaenkov, U.S. Forecasting Specialist, Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics (RSQE) at the University of Michigan. During the EXPO, CAM will hold its 138th Annual Meeting for CAM members.

The Economic Forecast Breakfast and CAM Annual Meeting are the only EXPO events that require a purchased ticket. Visiting the Exhibit Floor and all seminars and workshops are offered at no charge to individuals involved in commercial or residential construction.

For more information, visit miconstructionexpo.com/.

Today's top stories