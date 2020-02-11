Cancer vs. Construction Fundraiser to Be Held in March

Attendees will get to don hard hats and operate heavy construction equipment including mini-excavators, the scissor lift and more in a festive, fair-like environment.

The American Cancer Society is partnering with construction professionals in Southern California for a unique fundraising event that caters to the boundless fascination of children toward large construction machinery.

The 2nd annual Construction vs. Cancer ‘THE BIG DIG,' Inland Empire, will be held on Sat., March 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Training Academy, 18901 Institution Rd., San Bernardino.

Pediatric Cancer families are free; all other families are welcome, and a $25 donation per family (no matter how large) is requested.

Dollars raised will help the American Cancer Society save lives by funding groundbreaking cancer research, providing free programs and services for people with cancer, and supporting education and prevention efforts.

This event features dozens of local pediatric cancer patients, survivors, their families and others who will don hard hats and operate heavy construction equipment including mini excavators, scissor lift and more in a festive, fair-like environment. Other attractions may include a Sheriff's helicopter, ambulance, SWAT team van, and San Bernardino County Fire truck. KFROG radio will be on site as the media sponsor.

Costumed characters and mascots in attendance include the Inland Empire 66er's Bernie; the Ontario Reign's Kingston; Target's dog Spot; the Chick-fil-A cow; and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes' Tremor. Storm Troopers will also be coming to greet the kids, and "Rock Stars of Tomorrow" (youth singers/performers) of the Inland Empire will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. KFROG Radio, media sponsor, will be in attendance. Face-painters will be on-hand.