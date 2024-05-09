List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Hilltip Introduces IceStriker Combi Spreader With 8-Cubic-Foot Capacity

    Thu May 09, 2024 - National Edition
    Hilltip Corp.


    The truck-mounted IceStriker 8000 CM Combi Spreader is fully electric powered with the ability to spread bulk sand and gravel, bulk/bag salt, sand-salt mixes and fertilizers.
    Photo courtesy of Hilltip
    The truck-mounted IceStriker 8000 CM Combi Spreader is fully electric powered with the ability to spread bulk sand and gravel, bulk/bag salt, sand-salt mixes and fertilizers.

    Hilltip has introduced the IceStriker 8000 CM Combi Spreader, featuring an industry-leading capacity of 8.0 cu. ft.

    This truck-mounted unit is fully electric powered with the ability to spread bulk sand and gravel, bulk/bag salt, sand-salt mixes and fertilizers. It comes standard with Hilltip's innovative GPS speed control system and has an integrated liquid tank for pre-wetting material as it's spread or directly spraying brine on driving surfaces.

    The IceStriker 8000 CM can be powered by 12- or 24-volt dual motors, which are mounted inside a sealed, weather-resistant enclosure. An automatic GPS speed control adjusts the material rate according to vehicle speed, ensuring the exact target rate is consistently applied on each job. It works with Hilltip's HTrack tracking software, which utilizes two-way GPRS tracking software for real-time equipment monitoring and control.

    The integrated liquid tank has a 370-gal. capacity for pre-wetting material, which can help significantly reduce salt usage. A spray bar can be added for de-icing applications, as well as a 40-ft. hose reel for spraying hard-to-reach areas.

    For superior corrosion resistance, the spreader has a stainless-steel auger, and the modular hopper body is made of polyethylene. The IceStriker 8000 CM also includes features to ensure consistent material flow, such as an inverted V with a vibrator to help prevent bridging. Additionally, a stainless-steel flip-up chute is designed for spreading salt in environments with high humidity.

    Other standard features include built-in tie-down loops, a top screen, tarp kit and an accessory wire for installing work and beacon lights.

    For more information, visit www.hilltipna.com.




